Is Arsenal about to waste money once again following another dodgy transfer?

Arsenal has been struggling financially this year with the club asking their players to take pay cuts and they also made a loss in their last reported financial year.

It remains to be seen just how much the Gunners would make available for Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window.

However, the Gunners spent more than £20 million to land David Luiz (The Athletic) last summer for just a season and several fans and pundits have slammed them for that decision.

It seems that Arsenal is now set to continue wasting money that way with a new report suggesting that the Gunners might let Cedric Soares leave them this month (The Telegraph).

The Portuguese full-back joined the Gunners for £5 million last January, it was shocking that we paid a fee for a player that would be a free agent this summer and who was also injured at the time.

He is yet to play a game for the club and he might leave the Emirates at the end of this month when his loan deal expires.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal would give him a permanent deal, but the Gunners haven’t made an offer to him yet (The Mail).

I don’t know how good Soares is or why Arsenal signed him in the first place, but spending £5 million on a player that you won’t use is not what a team that wants to be successful should be doing.

An article from Ime