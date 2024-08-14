Is Arsenal broke? Why Gunners may not sign a top striker this summer

Arsenal has been pursuing a new striker throughout much of this transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen to further strengthen his squad.

Many believe that their attack needs bolstering, and several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal has shown interest in players like Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Gyokeres, among other stars in recent months.

These players are considered world-class strikers who could significantly boost Arsenal’s goal tally, even though they are already one of the highest-scoring teams in Europe.

As the transfer window enters its final weeks, Osimhen and Gyokeres are still available if Arsenal decides to make a serious bid.

However, a report from Football Insider suggests that the Gunners may not be able to afford either player, as they lack the financial resources to make the move happen.

The report also mentions that Arsenal might sell Eddie Nketiah, but even then, they would still struggle to secure either of these forwards, who are expected to command transfer fees similar to that of Declan Rice.

Leaving it late to sign a new striker could become a big problem for us and we should have sealed the deal for a new goalscorer weeks ago.

