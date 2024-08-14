Is Arsenal broke? Why Gunners may not sign a top striker this summer

Arsenal has been pursuing a new striker throughout much of this transfer window, with Mikel Arteta keen to further strengthen his squad.
Many believe that their attack needs bolstering, and several names have been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.
Arsenal has shown interest in players like Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen, and Viktor Gyokeres, among other stars in recent months.
These players are considered world-class strikers who could significantly boost Arsenal’s goal tally, even though they are already one of the highest-scoring teams in Europe.
As the transfer window enters its final weeks, Osimhen and Gyokeres are still available if Arsenal decides to make a serious bid.
However, a report from Football Insider suggests that the Gunners may not be able to afford either player, as they lack the financial resources to make the move happen.
The report also mentions that Arsenal might sell Eddie Nketiah, but even then, they would still struggle to secure either of these forwards, who are expected to command transfer fees similar to that of Declan Rice.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Leaving it late to sign a new striker could become a big problem for us and we should have sealed the deal for a new goalscorer weeks ago.
OT
According to Sky Arsenal are in talks with Real Sociedad for Meeino
Unfortunately all buying clubs seem to want to loan our players .
Obviously know we are a soft club at selling ,keeping players because they won’t pay the going rate won’t do us any good in the long term .
We sold ESR for good money ! Let’s see what happens till end of season
Others whilst on loan have to buy after a year so that’s good business to at least get wages off the book
Silly headline to say Arsenal are ‘broke’… considering their valuation. Working within PSR / FFP would be a better headline
the contrived Raya loan to buy scenario even at the time was acknowledged as due to Arsenal at spending limits, whether that be FFP/PSR allowable spend vs actual available cash
with Merino that will be £100m this window, because Raya deferred spend, the incoming money £40m or so
or, the answer could be that Edu/Arteta were never in for the big name big money striker that some fans are desperate for
i suspect a bit of both, either way adds up to no big name big money striker this window
Broke? Of course not!
“Is Arsenal broke”? Surely it should be “ARE Arsenal broke”?
They have known for some time that they required a quality striker it was not something that just happened. If Arsenal are serious about overtaking Man City and winning the Premiership Arsenal need an out and out striker. Edu said only last week that Arsenal Fans will not be disappointed this Transfer Window was he lying to us.