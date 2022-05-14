If Arsenal can’t beat Toon and Everton then we don’t deserve the Champions League

Yesterday, Arsenal missed the opportunity to qualify for the Champions league with two games to spare when they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal conceded the first goal in the 22nd minute after Harry Kane converted a penalty. Rob Holding was sent off for a second bookable offence on Son Heung-Min in the 33rd minute. Four minutes later, Kane completed his brace with a low header at the left-hand side of the post.

Both teams went into the break but within, three minutes after the restart, Son added a third for Tottenham. The game ended 3-0 despite the late charge by the gunners.

As a result of yesterday’s loss, Arsenal must now defeat Newcastle United and Everton for them to be able to qualify for the Champions league as long as Tottenham wins their remaining two games since the two North London rivals are now separated by just a point.

On Monday evening, Newcastle United will host Arsenal as both teams hope to finish the season very strongly. For Arsenal, the game is as crucial as a Cup final while for Newcastle United who have already escaped the relegation battle, it’s all about the bragging rights.

After playing against Newcastle United, Arsenal will play against Everton who have not lost a game in their last three appearances. They won two (Chelsea and Leicester city) and drew against Watford on Wednesday.

Arsenal has what it takes to defeat Everton on the final day of the season irrespective of their recent form.

The pressure is on Mikel Arteta’s men to deliver maximum points in both games. If they must return back to Champions league next season, they have to defeat Newcastle united and Everton. If that happens, they will qualify irrespective of the outcome of Tottenham’s games.

If Arsenal fail to defeat either of both teams who are below them in the league table, they don’t deserve to play in the Champions league where they might have to battle against football giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.

The next two games will be a test of their character. It will be an indication of how far they’ve come in their rebuild process and if they are ready for Champions league football again.



Abuji

