If Arsenal can’t beat Toon and Everton then we don’t deserve the Champions League

Yesterday, Arsenal missed the opportunity to qualify for the Champions league with two games to spare when they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal conceded the first goal in the 22nd minute after Harry Kane converted a penalty. Rob Holding was sent off for a second bookable offence on Son Heung-Min in the 33rd minute. Four minutes later, Kane completed his brace with a low header at the left-hand side of the post.
Both teams went into the break but within, three minutes after the restart, Son added a third for Tottenham. The game ended 3-0 despite the late charge by the gunners.
As a result of yesterday’s loss, Arsenal must now defeat Newcastle United and Everton for them to be able to qualify for the Champions league as long as Tottenham wins their remaining two games since the two North London rivals are now separated by just a point.
On Monday evening, Newcastle United will host Arsenal as both teams hope to finish the season very strongly. For Arsenal, the game is as crucial as a Cup final while for Newcastle United who have already escaped the relegation battle, it’s all about the bragging rights.
After playing against Newcastle United, Arsenal will play against Everton who have not lost a game in their last three appearances. They won two (Chelsea and Leicester city) and drew against Watford on Wednesday.
Arsenal has what it takes to defeat Everton on the final day of the season irrespective of their recent form.
The pressure is on Mikel Arteta’s men to deliver maximum points in both games. If they must return back to Champions league next season, they have to defeat Newcastle united and Everton. If that happens, they will qualify irrespective of the outcome of Tottenham’s games.
If Arsenal fail to defeat either of both teams who are below them in the league table, they don’t deserve to play in the Champions league where they might have to battle against football giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG.
The next two games will be a test of their character. It will be an indication of how far they’ve come in their rebuild process and if they are ready for Champions league football again.
Abuji
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Of course, because Newcastle don’t have anything to play for and Everton would likely be safe from relegation when they visit the Emirates
Hopefully Magalhaes will be fit to play
Very harsh to judge CL qualification on just two fixtures. Especially as we may only have one available CB, who’s half fit, no LB, no RB, and no DM (Partey being our only world class player as well).
If we do miss out, it’s our business in January that cost us more than anything.
If they beat us,it will only be in the premise of the number of players we are missing.This is why you need more than 11 man squad to play marathon season.
I don’t think anyone said we need a defender in January…
That doesn’t matter. Palace took Arsenal apart.An Arsenal team at this point in time should be able to show mentality to get 4th over the line. The excuses are too cheap and many. We had people speaking about a free hit against Liverpol yet the tinpot Spurs drew twice against them and could’ve even won both matches. Beating Newcastle and Everton even in theor current form ismt news. They all have a soft spot.
But we gave away chambers, kols, and Mari for nothing. We could use one of them.
There all dross
If we were serious enough we should’ve been clear of Spurs by this time. They have been so bad this season that it would be a shocker if they were to finish over us. I still stick to my guns like I’ve been doing for months and say we’ll finish 4th. 4th isnt an overachievement at all. Spurs may even lose and it wont be a shock. I am more worried about some of the overrated players we’ve been linked to in the transfer window. It could spark anothr cycle of overhyped players being bought way above their value and plunge next seasom into mediocrity again.
Who do you think we should sign Kev or go for?
That’s a fair summation Abuji. I just hope that if we do win our next two games than Gooners won’t be saying we only got fourth because other teams under performed.
As I said in another thread, 72 points gets us CL football in, I believe, 5 out of the last 7 seasons.
i am not so sure,regardless ,of the next two games we are involved in, that we deserve to be in the champions league. we are so very incostintent , we flatter to decieve . but, having said that, i will certainally not complain one bit if we do make it to the champions league. looking forward to tuesday and wednesday night football.
💯 %