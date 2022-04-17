Is Arsenal close to losing another key attacking target?

Arsenal is among the clubs looking to sign Darwin Nunez at the end of this season following his stunning form for Benfica.

The Uruguayan has become a key member of the team that reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

They showed their quality in the game against Liverpool even though they lost on aggregate.

His performance against the Reds, especially in England, proved that he can thrive in the Premier League if he moves here.

This should offer encouragement to Arsenal in their bid to land him. However, The Daily Mail claims they are not the only club looking to sign him.

They will face competition from Newcastle United and several other sides around Europe.

The Magpies could even beat them to his signature because they have tabled an offer of around £49million for his signature already.

However, Benfica is reportedly holding out for £60million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nunez will become the next top striker that moves to a big European league, and it would make sense if we sign him.

His goal-scoring prowess is phenomenal, and it can get better while playing under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

Even at £60million, he would not be a bad buy, and it would hurt deeper if he joins another Premier League club.