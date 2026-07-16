Is Arsenal leading the race for Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Arsenal is one of several clubs interested in signing Ayyoub Bouaddi as the midfielder considers leaving Lille during the current transfer window. However, the Gunners may not be leading the race for his signature.

Bouaddi is widely regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in football and demonstrated his ability by starting matches for Morocco at the World Cup at the age of 18. His performances have increased speculation that he could change clubs before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal face strong competition

Arsenal considers Bouaddi one of the most exciting talents available and has continued to monitor his progress closely. The Gunners believe he is among the leading names on their shortlist and are keen to strengthen their midfield with a player capable of making both an immediate and long-term impact.

Despite his age, Bouaddi has consistently displayed maturity and quality beyond his years. His technical ability and composure have attracted interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, making him one of the most sought-after young players on the market.

Arsenal believes the midfielder has the qualities to thrive at the Emirates and develop into a key player for the club. However, securing his signature will require overcoming significant competition from other Premier League rivals.

Manchester City lead the race

According to Football Insider, Manchester City is currently the favourite to sign Bouaddi, with Arsenal and Liverpool trailing behind in the race for the Lille midfielder.

Liverpool also remains interested in the teenager, but the report suggests that both the Reds and Arsenal are currently behind City in the battle to secure his services. Unless the situation changes, City is expected to be his destination if he decides to move to the Premier League.

Arsenal will continue to monitor developments and hope that an opportunity arises to strengthen its position. However, with City reportedly leading the pursuit, the Gunners may need to act quickly if they are to convince Bouaddi that North London is the right place for the next stage of his career.

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