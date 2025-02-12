Is Arsenal manipulating the fans over the condition of Bukayo Saka?

In another example of how some Gooners are losing patience with how our club is being run, many are angry with Arsenal constantly pointing out that Bukayo Saka has travelled to Dubai for “warm weather training.”
Of course, no one is disappointed that our Star Boy is now taking part in light duties (mostly gym work), but some are accusing the Gunners of PR manipulation. Images and headlines are designed to make you think Saka is close to being fit when, in fact, if you read further, he’s not close to being allowed to practise involving any physical contact.
It’s known as clickbait, and it’s a method not exclusive to sport. Marketing teams have trained professionals who will intentionally time when to use certain buzzwords. They do consumer research to know what their customers want to hear.
As a business, the priority is to make money. Listening to the likes of me question our transfer policy doesn’t help sell T-shirts and tickets. Yet changing the narrative that one of our best players might be available for the run-in does.
Suddenly, the spin that can be used is: why buy an attacker if Saka is back, instead of accusing the Kroenke family of lacking ambition?
These strategies happen every day in society. Conspiracy theorists will tell you that the majority of what the news reports, podcasts debates, and we campaign for are all designed to distract us from questioning the things we should be worried about. Thousands will sign a petition to save Mr Potato Head while not wondering how, in 2025, so many in the UK are homeless.
Football is no different in that what you’re not being told is what should make you think.
Is it a coincidence that Saka is suddenly being portrayed as healthier than reality days after deadline day, the same week we are not playing in the FA Cup? It’s accentuating the positives after a negative month.
Our fanbase understands the reasons why and that we are not unique. Yet sometimes certain departments could be more transparent because it’s cringe when they are not. Sometimes, read the room and know your audience.
I don’t want to hear, for example, after a League Cup final loss to Birmingham, the next day how much profit our owners have made. I am offended to be told to “be excited” by the same family who dared to try and move us out of England to play in the Super League without consultation—and would have done so if the government hadn’t stepped in.
Advertisements for merchandise are world-class, but I can’t help but notice how every ounce of precision is put into making money but not when our squad needs help.
I’m sure some of you have heard of the reported funds available this summer. Those leaks are not by accident. Renew your membership, and purchase the new jersey, because this time Arsenal means business. We’ve been told that for years.
Our players were wearing Adidas’s latest range while boarding the plane—our human billboards.
Of course, our traditional trip abroad (our reward for being rubbish in the Cup) is just as much a team bonding exercise as it is a workout. Mikel Arteta is not going to leave Saka at home based on what others think, and nor should he.
Like our photographer. His/her job is to get the best pictures possible to upload. If they know a certain individual gets more views than others, the camera is coming out.
Only Arsenal know if they are being deliberately vague with this story and if that has been ordered from the top. No one has written anywhere that a return date is imminent, but they have also not clarified the situation. They are happy for some to believe that Saka has had a change in diagnosis when, in fact, the stance remains not to rush the player back.
While that might be the temptation in March or April if we are in contention to lift any silverware, the player’s long-term welfare has to be the priority.
Tearing the hamstring in your right leg is the kind of injury that can impact your career. Some athletes have never been the same after that kind of surgery.
Many feel it’s more realistic that Saka won’t be able to complete 90 minutes until next campaign. Some even claim they have sources who have stressed that to be their medical opinion.
I’m not qualified to know either way. I want to believe it’s weeks and not months before he’s back. That’s what’s being reported.
Is this genuine, or are Arsenal up to their old tricks?
Some of the injuries are bad luck but basically it’s just down to bad squad management.
We began the season with 22 senior players, 22! MLS and Nwaneri joined later as youth products.
Of those 22, we had loaned 2 from other PL clubs. That’s right, a club of Arsenals stature had to LOAN 2 squad players from other clubs.
Out of those 20 (excluding loans), we had at least 5 players with an EXTENSIVE injury record in the past which spans not just one season but several.
Those players are Jesus, Tierney, Partey, Tomiyasu and Zinchenko. Unsurprising is that 4 of those perennially injured players, have got injured several times this season.
So that leaves us with 15 trustworthy senior players that we own. These 15 players include just 1 striker (who is not a natural striker), 3 wingers, 1 attacking midfielder.
One can argue that Saka’s longterm injury was forthcoming. He’s had multiple mild hamstring pulls in the past seasons and he has been rested very little.
Another case of argument is that this is Kai Havertz’s most serious injury of his career. Is it just coincedence that we basically have 1 fit striker all season who has to play almost all the matches and poof, he gets an injury?
In conclusion, injuries happen but they can be avoided and MA’s squad management has been hilariously ABYSMAL.
At the moment we need at least 2 new players and there are at least 5 players we need to get rid of or who are already leaving in the summer so actually need at least 7 new players coming in. What are the chances for that?
I can only think about Havertz’s absence till the end of the season
Romano said Arsenal have made a deal with Zubimendi for Arteta in the summer, but why didn’t they help their manager by signing a new CF?
Now Merino might have to play the tall false-nine role, but I don’t think he and Trossard are as fast as Havertz at pressing high up the pitch
Hopefully Merino or Nwaneri will become a revelation in the CF position
Arteta didn’t want a loan striker and no others were available?
When did he say he didn’t want a loan and there were options available
MA said he doesn’t want just a body for the team. That means in his mind any of the youth strikers are better options than “just a body” bought. Otherwise buying “just a body” would be better solution.
Looking at forwards who actually moved in January, these are “the bodies” that were available, affordable and how they’ve fared since transfer:
Kolo-Muani – loan – 5 goals in 3 matches
S Gimenez – 27m – 1 goal, 1 assist in 80 minutes
J Felix – loan – 1 goal in 2 matches
Morata – loan – 2 goals in 3 matches
Tel – loan – 1 goal in 2 matches
It’s just my opinion but I think any of these players could’ve been a better but low-risk option to have around than a youth player.
We got offered at least 3 stikers. We tried ( in vain) to sign two strikers but the parent clubs did not want to sell in January.
As @DaJuhi said below, Kolo-Muani, Morata and Gimenez were available
Arsenal should’ve paid higher than their other suitors to sign one of them, since we had only got Havertz to play tall CF
Now we’d be lucky if we can finish top 4 in EPL
Merino? That’s an interesting one. He’s not really known for goalscoring, though, is he? I’d have thought the new front three would be Sterling (on the left where God intended him), Trossard, and Nwaneri. There are goals among them, but it will be a massive struggle.
Change the formation
They can rotate as required.
I think Merino is slow, but at least he’s pretty good aerially, in hold-up play and in tight spaces
Those abilities should be enough to make him an effective target man
Remember Giroud who didn’t make any shot on target when France won the World Cup, but worked extremely hard in high-pressing and duels to help Mbappe, Griezmann and Dembele
@Gai,
This stage at Epl and UCl is not a place for experient. Hopes for any meaningful thing this season are dying away. Trossard & Nwaneri are diminutive players lacking physicality to compete in the box against Epl Center Backs. Merino lacks CF Epl experience still trying to adjust to Arsenal rhthym.
This is poor club management, I mean the signs are there that Havertz could be injured, he played so many games.
Won’t be surprised if the fan who pay lots of money for tickets become restless with the club board.
It’s sad Arteta’s job now made difficult for him.
Arsenal shouldn’t have gambled on Havertz’s fitness, but they must find a replacement for the big guy soon
Merino and Rice might be our best options because of their physicalities
They won’t
Havertz out of the season and there goes our little hope of achieving anything significant this season. Dare I say, another another will go down with injury again, this I am 99% certain will happen soon.
We have fans blaming the board and owners, how Arteta manages to escape criticism on wasting our summer budget on unnecessary buys baffles me. This is totally on Arteta, absolutely squad mismanagement.
Because Arteta said numerous times we short in attack and need help
Why pay someone the second most in the world to run your company daily and then when he says you are running low in this area not help him ?
Think of any business
I been a manager before. Something breaks or you think staff need support with extra training / a course , Etc
You ring the owner and say this is how I can make your company better
Whoever thinks our striker problems started January is living in self delusions. Our striker problems didn’t start today, it’s been 3 seasons now and we don’t have a world class striker. Even Havertz wasn’t bought as a striker, we are only lucky he has adapted well and gave his absolute best before his injury.
What happened to last summer? It is an open secret that the board were against the signings of both Merino and Calafiori as they felt we had more pressing areas to address and plus we have an aging midfield and they felt adding a 28year old Merino to that didn’t make sense.
You people don’t even get what’s going on here. The real truth is that Arteta is loosing the trust of the board. No more funds for him to spend indiscriminately as they want to see him perform with what he has been given and that’s rightly so.
This is a business and no matter how much we fans feel we love the club, Arsenal is still a business organization.
Squad planning and management doesn’t start in January. Arteta has spent millions of funds and in all these while, has completely neglected the striker area. We can praise him for the things he has done right while still criticizing him for the ones he has done wrong, doesn’t mean we hate him.
On this crisis currently going on he is at fault because over the years he has completely neglected that part of our team.
We have an acting Sporting Director who should have been attending to this, especially after Arteta made it clear what was required.
Obvious solution would to try some of the youth strikers: Butler-Oyedeji, Edwards or Harriman-Annous. Luckily all of them have been quite profilic in the U21 or U18 team.
Likely our forward line for at least the next month is:
Nwaneri – Trossard – Sterling
AND NO SUBS WITHOUT YOUTH PLAYERS.
That’s fine mate if your mid table
We are trying to win a title and compete in CL , can’t just keep throwing kids in at deep end
Could ruin them
Yeah, no doubt, but what’s the alternative?
I’m not sure if you understood but we have Trossard, Sterling, Nwaneri as our front 3, for the next month, and absolutely no one else!
So if a manager knows his current options are not good enough dont fight it
Play 5 at the back and suddenly a Zichvenko and Timber / White are your attacking options
You then grind out narrow wins knowing you can trust your defense
Then you also have options on bench
I would equally get a free transfer in as a body
Try Calafiori up front. More of a physical presence and he’s shown he can finish when the chance arises. Didn’t he used to play on the wing before moving to defence? Anyone remember Paul Warhurst?
Trossard.
Sterling. Odegaard. Nwaneri.
Rice. Partey.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.