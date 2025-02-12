Is Arsenal manipulating the fans over the condition of Bukayo Saka?

In another example of how some Gooners are losing patience with how our club is being run, many are angry with Arsenal constantly pointing out that Bukayo Saka has travelled to Dubai for “warm weather training.”

Of course, no one is disappointed that our Star Boy is now taking part in light duties (mostly gym work), but some are accusing the Gunners of PR manipulation. Images and headlines are designed to make you think Saka is close to being fit when, in fact, if you read further, he’s not close to being allowed to practise involving any physical contact.

It’s known as clickbait, and it’s a method not exclusive to sport. Marketing teams have trained professionals who will intentionally time when to use certain buzzwords. They do consumer research to know what their customers want to hear.

As a business, the priority is to make money. Listening to the likes of me question our transfer policy doesn’t help sell T-shirts and tickets. Yet changing the narrative that one of our best players might be available for the run-in does.

Suddenly, the spin that can be used is: why buy an attacker if Saka is back, instead of accusing the Kroenke family of lacking ambition?

These strategies happen every day in society. Conspiracy theorists will tell you that the majority of what the news reports, podcasts debates, and we campaign for are all designed to distract us from questioning the things we should be worried about. Thousands will sign a petition to save Mr Potato Head while not wondering how, in 2025, so many in the UK are homeless.

Football is no different in that what you’re not being told is what should make you think.

Is it a coincidence that Saka is suddenly being portrayed as healthier than reality days after deadline day, the same week we are not playing in the FA Cup? It’s accentuating the positives after a negative month.

Our fanbase understands the reasons why and that we are not unique. Yet sometimes certain departments could be more transparent because it’s cringe when they are not. Sometimes, read the room and know your audience.

I don’t want to hear, for example, after a League Cup final loss to Birmingham, the next day how much profit our owners have made. I am offended to be told to “be excited” by the same family who dared to try and move us out of England to play in the Super League without consultation—and would have done so if the government hadn’t stepped in.

Advertisements for merchandise are world-class, but I can’t help but notice how every ounce of precision is put into making money but not when our squad needs help.

I’m sure some of you have heard of the reported funds available this summer. Those leaks are not by accident. Renew your membership, and purchase the new jersey, because this time Arsenal means business. We’ve been told that for years.

Our players were wearing Adidas’s latest range while boarding the plane—our human billboards.

Of course, our traditional trip abroad (our reward for being rubbish in the Cup) is just as much a team bonding exercise as it is a workout. Mikel Arteta is not going to leave Saka at home based on what others think, and nor should he.

Like our photographer. His/her job is to get the best pictures possible to upload. If they know a certain individual gets more views than others, the camera is coming out.

Only Arsenal know if they are being deliberately vague with this story and if that has been ordered from the top. No one has written anywhere that a return date is imminent, but they have also not clarified the situation. They are happy for some to believe that Saka has had a change in diagnosis when, in fact, the stance remains not to rush the player back.

While that might be the temptation in March or April if we are in contention to lift any silverware, the player’s long-term welfare has to be the priority.

Tearing the hamstring in your right leg is the kind of injury that can impact your career. Some athletes have never been the same after that kind of surgery.

Many feel it’s more realistic that Saka won’t be able to complete 90 minutes until next campaign. Some even claim they have sources who have stressed that to be their medical opinion.

I’m not qualified to know either way. I want to believe it’s weeks and not months before he’s back. That’s what’s being reported.

Is this genuine, or are Arsenal up to their old tricks?