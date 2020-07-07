Is Arsenal number two Emiliano Martinez underrated?

I was one of the Arsenal fans who were not so confident that Emiliano Martinez would be able to fill the shoes of Bernd Leno when the German got injured against Brighton.
The Argentinean did have a good season on loan at Reading last time out, and that is one reason why he was brought back as our second choice this season.
However, he hasn’t really been tested at the Premier League level. That was one reason why I doubted that he would be as reliable as what we needed.
After his first few games for the club, I have to admit that he has surpassed my expectations, and I genuinely underrated him.
Arsenal has been a better team defensively since Mikel Arteta became our manager, but the role that Martinez has played in our recent return to form cannot be understated.
A look at his all-time Premier League stats shows that he has played 10 Premier League games for the club and kept six clean sheets.
This season alone, he has played four Premier League games, kept three clean sheets, conceded two goals, made nine saves, and made zero errors leading to a goal.
Martinez is by no means a world-class goalkeeper yet, but these stats suggest that the South American is better than most people think he is.
An article from Ime
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s solid defensively and doesn’t have any easily identifiable weaknesses.
I’m highly impressed by his distribution and his concentration when it’s a close match. Not sure how long he’ll be content being a number 2 behind Leno.
With keepers it’s generally clear who’s 1 and 2, but so far it appears we may have a 1A and 1B.
Exactly! Durand
I have been so surprised with him, especially his aerial prowess, boy he is so commanding in the air, more vocal and all.
Had he played against Olympiacos, we wouldn’t have lost that game…Leno is overconfident sometimes imo.
He deserves to keep playing even when Leno returns.
It will be difficult to hold onto him when Leno return, to have competition is a good headache for the team but gk isn’t a position you rotate, and Emily is too good a backup goalie, we need to renew his contract and be ready to get maximum worth when team come calling
If he carries on like this, Leno will have trouble getting back in the team.
I had very few doubts about Emi. Having been a longtime fan it has always been my impression that he oozed confidence and was ready to grab the opportunity should it arise.
I think he is good enough to be first choice goalkeeper for quite a few PL sides. Quite a luxury problem we have here.