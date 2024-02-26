Is Arsenal playing the most attractive football in the Premier League?

Arsenal has been on a terrific run of form in the Premier League since the start of 2024, and it is a run that could eventually earn them the league crown.

The Gunners face serious competition from Liverpool and Manchester City in their bid to become champions and are in a three-horse race.

Liverpool and Manchester City have won all of the last four Premier League titles between them and continue to perform well in the competition.

However, Arsenal has been the most impressive of the three title challengers since the start of 2024.

Their football in the league has been easy on the eye, and they score all types of goals in games to keep fans entertained.

The Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill has been impressed with how they play and reckons they are the most attractive team in the league this year.

He writes:

“Arsenal can claim to be the hottest ticket in town — a team so attractive they make you want to pick up popcorn.

“They have now scored 18 Premier League goals in February, half as many as Manchester United have managed over the entire season. They boast an aggregate score of 25-3 since the turn of the year and Sheffield United, bottom of the Premier League, are their next targets.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been brilliant in the league in 2024, and if we remain this close to the top of the league standings, we could end the campaign as champions.

