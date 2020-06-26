Is Arsenal really in an absolute mess and a dysfunctional club?

Former Arsenal transfer fixer Sven Mislintat has described the Gunners as a dysfunctional club after he tried to help them but left his position at the Emirates in frustration, reports The Independent.

The German had been poached by Arsenal in 2017 to help them with player recruitment as he had done at Borussia Dortmund.

However, he left the club in frustration after meeting resistance to the changes that he wanted to bring to the club.

The Independent is now reporting that he has been telling people that Arsenal is an “absolute mess”, “dysfunctional and with no clear plan”.

Understandably, members of the Arsenal board will defend themselves from these accusations, but looking at the club’s recent business, one can’t help but agree with him.

The Gunners have just announced that they have handed a new deal to Cedric Soares, who hasn’t played a game for the team, David Luiz, who has hardly put a foot right, and Pablo Mari.

Mari is the exception on this list because the Spaniard has proven to be a fine addition since he joined the club.

However, offering Luiz a new deal might just give us a glimpse of how messy decision making is at Arsenal.

Arsenal’s competitors will enter the next transfer window and try to sign some quality defenders, but Mikel Arteta would have to make do with the likes of Luiz again.

Is Mislintat right or is this just a case of sour grapes because he could not get his own way?