Dan Ashworth
Arsenal News Latest News

Is Arsenal serious about snapping up Dan Ashworth to replace Edu?

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Ex-Manchester United executive Dan Ashworth has been linked with a move to Arsenal to replace Edu as the club’s Sporting Director. Ashworth is widely regarded as one of the best football directors in the Premier League, with a career spanning influential roles at clubs such as Brighton and Manchester United. His ability to identify talent, build strong squads, and manage football operations has made him a highly respected figure in English football.

United made a significant move to bring Ashworth in from Newcastle United less than a year ago, paying a hefty fee to secure his services. However, in a surprising twist, Ashworth left his position at Old Trafford just under a month ago. His abrupt departure has raised eyebrows across the football world, and it now opens up the possibility for Arsenal to appoint him as Edu’s replacement.

Edu’s exit from Arsenal also came as a shock, especially after he had just extended Mikel Arteta’s contract, leading many to believe he would remain at the club for the foreseeable future. Despite the surprise departure, Arsenal is moving forward and already considering a number of potential candidates for the Sporting Director role. Ashworth’s name quickly made its way to the top of the list after his departure from United, signalling that the Gunners are keen to bring in one of the best in the business.

edu arteta

However, according to a source who spoke to Football Insider, Ashworth may not be the frontrunner to take over at Arsenal. Replacing Edu will not be an easy task, as the Brazilian was instrumental in overseeing key transfers and guiding the club back to the upper echelons of English football. The next person to take on this role will need to continue that work and help Arsenal maintain their competitive edge.

Arsenal fans are hopeful that the board will appoint a strong executive who can build on Edu’s legacy and take the club into the future with the right direction and decisions. The challenge ahead is significant, but the right appointment could make all the difference.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Kai Havertz v Jordan Pickford
Pundit asks why Arteta didn’t substitute Havertz against Everton “It’s a problem”
Saudi FIFA World Cup 2034
Arsenal Opinion: Let’s talk about FIFA’s equality rules, Saudi Arabia and the 2034 World Cup
Declan Rice of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton
Arsenal’s draw with Everton has left me confused as much as disappointed
Posted by

Tags Dan Ashworth Edu

3 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors