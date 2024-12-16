Is Arsenal serious about snapping up Dan Ashworth to replace Edu?

United made a significant move to bring Ashworth in from Newcastle United less than a year ago, paying a hefty fee to secure his services. However, in a surprising twist, Ashworth left his position at Old Trafford just under a month ago. His abrupt departure has raised eyebrows across the football world, and it now opens up the possibility for Arsenal to appoint him as Edu’s replacement.

Edu’s exit from Arsenal also came as a shock, especially after he had just extended Mikel Arteta’s contract, leading many to believe he would remain at the club for the foreseeable future. Despite the surprise departure, Arsenal is moving forward and already considering a number of potential candidates for the Sporting Director role. Ashworth’s name quickly made its way to the top of the list after his departure from United, signalling that the Gunners are keen to bring in one of the best in the business.

However, according to a source who spoke to Football Insider, Ashworth may not be the frontrunner to take over at Arsenal. Replacing Edu will not be an easy task, as the Brazilian was instrumental in overseeing key transfers and guiding the club back to the upper echelons of English football. The next person to take on this role will need to continue that work and help Arsenal maintain their competitive edge.

Arsenal fans are hopeful that the board will appoint a strong executive who can build on Edu’s legacy and take the club into the future with the right direction and decisions. The challenge ahead is significant, but the right appointment could make all the difference.