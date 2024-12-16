Is Arsenal serious about snapping up Dan Ashworth to replace Edu?

Ex-Manchester United executive Dan Ashworth has been linked with a move to Arsenal to replace Edu as the club’s Sporting Director. Ashworth is widely regarded as one of the best football directors in the Premier League, with a career spanning influential roles at clubs such as Brighton and Manchester United. His ability to identify talent, build strong squads, and manage football operations has made him a highly respected figure in English football.
This ain’t happening
Ashworth would be my choice, from a very short list.
Is this the guy that signed all those Man United flops, like Anthony?