Is Arsenal signing Sesko because of his fitness record?

Benjamin Sesko appears to have emerged as the striker Arsenal will pursue ahead of Viktor Gyokeres. The Slovenian is now expected to join the Gunners, a year after declining a move in favour of remaining at RB Leipzig for further development.

Arsenal are actively progressing with the transfer and will look to finalise the move in the coming weeks. Despite the availability of Gyokeres, who has been in prolific form over the last two seasons, the club has opted for Sesko. This decision may raise questions among some fans who believe the Swede offers a more immediate impact in front of goal.

Arsenal’s Striker Selection Strategy

The choice reflects a strategic approach focused on long-term potential rather than short-term returns. Sesko is still only 21 and possesses significant upside, with the capacity to evolve into a world-class striker. In contrast, Gyokeres, while more experienced and currently more prolific, is arguably closer to his peak.

Supporters may debate which player would offer more value in the short term, but the club’s commitment to developing a younger talent seems to have tipped the scales in favour of Sesko. This move suggests a long-term vision rather than an urgent attempt to close the gap on domestic rivals.

Fitness and Durability as Key Factors

A crucial consideration in the decision may be Sesko’s strong fitness record. As cited by Football London, although Gyokeres is not considered injury-prone, Sesko has only experienced three injuries in his senior career, all during his time at RB Salzburg. These absences totalled just 61 days. Since joining RB Leipzig, he has remained consistently available and has not missed a single match due to injury.

In a league where player availability can define a season, such durability provides an added layer of appeal. Arsenal are hoping that with proper integration and support, Sesko will thrive and become a consistent goal threat capable of leading the line for years to come.

This decision highlights the club’s focus on building sustainably and intelligently, even if it means passing on more immediately impactful options.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…