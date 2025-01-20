Is Arsenal slow in the transfer market because of Edu’s departure?

Edu Gaspar shocked Arsenal by leaving his role as their sporting director this season, and he has yet to be replaced.

After playing a key role in securing Mikel Arteta’s new contract, Edu announced his decision to leave his position at the Emirates. The Gunners tried to persuade him to stay, but he had already made up his mind and was unwilling to change it.

Arsenal now faces the task of replacing him, but as we approach the end of the January transfer window, no replacement has been named.

The team lacks depth in some areas, and fans are expecting action in the market, but will that happen? Arsenal still has no clear leader in their efforts to strengthen the squad this month, and supporters remain unsure who is acting in Edu’s place.

It is clear that his departure has disrupted their plans for this window, but will it prevent them from making signings?

Should Arsenal name a replacement before acting in the market?

This is not a question Arsenal fans would have expected the club to be considering at this stage. Now is the time for action, and the club must find ways to complete transfers despite the absence of a sporting director.

There is already a hierarchy in place at the club, and other executives who worked alongside Edu can step up and ensure deals are made this month.