Is Arsenal struggling to come up with a Plan B for games?

Everton surprisingly beat Arsenal in their last Premier League game, a result that meant Mikel Arteta’s side lost for only the second time this season in the league.

The Gunners remain one of the clubs to watch in European football, considering how well they have performed in the league and Europe.

However, the game against Everton proved they are a one-way side that will not win matches when a team gets into their head and stops their original plan.

This also happened in the game against Newcastle United, with the Magpies earning a draw against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Journalist Dean Jones has now suggested it could be a clear sign Mikel Arteta’s side lacks a Plan B.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“Newcastle was the same, they frustrated them. They got into them and broke up the play. Arsenal didn’t really know how to come up with a plan B. So, I think that’s going to be the big test for them in terms of tactics.”

We have won too many games this season to be criticised for lacking a back-uo plan.

In the game against Everton, most of our players simply did not perform well, leading to defeat.

