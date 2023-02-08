Is Arsenal struggling to come up with a Plan B for games?

Everton surprisingly beat Arsenal in their last Premier League game, a result that meant Mikel Arteta’s side lost for only the second time this season in the league.
The Gunners remain one of the clubs to watch in European football, considering how well they have performed in the league and Europe.
However, the game against Everton proved they are a one-way side that will not win matches when a team gets into their head and stops their original plan.
This also happened in the game against Newcastle United, with the Magpies earning a draw against Mikel Arteta’s side.
Journalist Dean Jones has now suggested it could be a clear sign Mikel Arteta’s side lacks a Plan B.
He tells Give Me Sport:
“Newcastle was the same, they frustrated them. They got into them and broke up the play. Arsenal didn’t really know how to come up with a plan B. So, I think that’s going to be the big test for them in terms of tactics.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have won too many games this season to be criticised for lacking a back-uo plan.
In the game against Everton, most of our players simply did not perform well, leading to defeat.
Does he really think there are only two possible plans?
My view is that losing GJ was losing the key the Everton defensive gate.
Plan B, if we must talk in those terms, is playing with someone up front who isn’t GJ.
No offence to a certain Edward Nketiah, but he’s not the solution to the parked bus problem.
Should’ve read:
“…was losing the key *to* the Everton defensive gate.”
Strongly agree, in all the games we fail to score in our talisman was not available.
Arsenal players a beautiful passing game, they score beautiful goals, that’s plan A, recently our boys shoots from distance, examples of those are goals from Ødegaard, Saka, Tierney, Partey, Vieri and many more, that’s plan B…. The only plan left is crossing from both wings which a lot of fans hated mostly during the time of Giroud, a lot of plans called him lampost.
Arsenal is doing well so far, we drew 2 and lost 2 so I don’t see this urgent need to change our tactics because we fail to win against Everton. I noticed our fans are the most gullible, they take to heart whatever they read in the media. Support your team and let go of the media.
I am of the idea that Arteta does lack a plan B. At one point in time I believed our thin bench was the weakness. However the Everton game showed that Mikel has difficulties adapting his tactics for a specific type of match. A coach must be willing to tweak his game plan to suit the current challenge.
Why come up with a Plan B when Plan A is so effective?
Anyway, we often change our tactics during matches with the substitutions that take place.
Arteta likes his players 5′ 9 to 5′ 11 he tries to get like for like replacements. We have no plan kitchen sink. If we win the league there will be no argument. For me we need a few disruptors and physical menace. A 6ft 4 plus midfield giant and a 6ft 4 aerial presence to put up front.
When the gaffer tried to add Mudryk to the attack that’s a different dimension he was aiming to tweak in our attack.
Still there are times when we need to move the ball quicker in our attack.
A very mobile defensive midfielder too could enhance our style of play.
Have note with intrest how Onana was not only strong in tackling but his sheer pace forward was devastating against us.
One thing that happened and most seem to be missing, is the change of formation since GJ got injured. We used to have the 4-2-3-1 formation where Jesus would play as a sole striker, with Odegaard operating as a middle attacker. I don’t know why Arteta switched to 4-3-3 formation, hence playing Odegaard out of position.
JA OPINION WAS SENSIBLE.
THE REST OF THE ARTICLE WAS NONSENSE.
