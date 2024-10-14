Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Is Arsenal-target Marc Guehi forcing Crystal Palace to put him on the transfer market

Arsenal has one of the best defenses in the Premier League, if not all of Europe, with Gabriel and William Saliba, as well as Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Riccardo Calafiori. So, in the upcoming two transfer windows, will they still be tempted to sign another top centerback? Well, that’s a question whose answer may come between now and summer 2025.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace is in a difficult situation over the future of star defender Marc Guehi. The Englishman’s contract with them expires in 2026, and there has been no indication that he will agree to a new deal. The London club may have to welcome bids for his signing in 2025, hoping not to lose him on a free transfer a year later.

Arsenal is a well-known admirer of Guehi. In 2023, Arsenal planned to sign Guehi if they found a serious buyer for Gabriel Magalhaes, but that plan did not materialize. Last summer, after his impressive performance with England in the European Championship, there was talk of a transfer for his services, but nothing came of it.

Palace were glad to keep him for the season, but they are now willing to let him leave. Arteta might benefit from signing Guehi. He can play all over the defensive line. He’s still young (24) and has a tremendous passing range, is quick, and is a duel monster. If Arsenal signs him, their defense will be not only competitive but also capable for many years.

