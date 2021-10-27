Is Arsenal targeting the Carabao Cup? This defender certainly thinks so

Calum Chambers believes Arsenal should challenge for trophies and has now tipped the club to go all the way in the Carabao Cup this season.

After his goal-scoring appearance off the bench against Leeds United last night, he told Arsenal Media:

“We want to go all the way [now]. A club like Arsenal needs to be going all the way and competing for silverware in every competition, so that’s obviously our aim. That’s our goal, we’re fully focused on that and believe we can do that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is the right mindset to have as an Arsenal player and ending this campaign with a trophy would be a nice topping.

We want a return to the top four or at least the Europa League, but another good sign of progress would be winning a trophy.

There are several other top clubs in the Carabao Cup this season and our next opponents could be tougher than Leeds.

However, we have a chance of winning the trophy and if the players have it at the back of their minds, then we may have a good chance of achieving it.

Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup within a year of becoming the club’s manager and the Spaniard will use that experience to help his side succeed in the league cup this season.