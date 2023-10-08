Is Arsenal v Man City today a title decider?

Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates. As Gooners, we hope that we can finally beat the Citizens after struggling to do so for a while. Some who’ve analysed the fixture suggest it is a must-win for us.

Ian Wright suggested a few weeks ago before the NLD that the only way we are winning the league is if we beat City even once this season. He claimed, as per Football London, “….It’s Manchester City, and I believe if Arsenal have serious intentions of winning the league, they’re going to have to beat them at least once.”

They’re going to have to beat them and beat the teams around them, and then hope the other teams are able to cause Man City problems as well, because if they don’t beat them at least once, it’s going to be very, very difficult to do it.”

I know you expect us to beat Manchester City, but do you think we should consider our title chances over if we unfortunately lose to them this weekend? Mikel Arteta doesn’t think so; he knows how important this game is and knows we ought to win it, but he says whatever the result will be, it will not be the decider of our chance to win the Premier League. “We are not looking that far, that’s for sure,” said Arteta as per MEN.

“One thing is for certain that we will have to be at our best.”

Guardiola also echoed our boss’s sentiments, suggesting that he, too, doesn’t think this game will decide the title race, but he notes the return leg at the Etihad will. Guardiola said, as per Goal, “This will not define a lot. It will be different when they come here at the Etihad (at the end of March); then it will depend on the situations we are in.”

Even with these claims, we must just beat City. We have a point that we cannot pin our PL glory this season on our result versus the defending champs. Even so, we must win every game, regardless of the opponent.

Let’s get good results, try to be ruthless, pick wins, and be the best side in the league, as fine margins like dropping 3 points versus Manchester City this weekend may, in the end, decide the title race.

Daniel O

