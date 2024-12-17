Is Arsenal willingly allowing Partey to speak to other clubs next month?

Arsenal has been pleasantly surprised by Thomas Partey’s fitness levels this season, as the Ghanaian midfielder has managed to remain injury-free and has become an integral part of their campaign. This comes as a welcome change for both the club and its supporters, given Partey’s previous struggles with recurring injuries that limited his availability in prior seasons.

Since his arrival at the Emirates from Atlético Madrid, Partey has often been sidelined at critical moments, raising concerns about his long-term reliability. His inability to stay fit consistently has likely contributed to Arsenal’s hesitancy in offering him a new contract, despite his quality on the pitch when available. With his current deal set to expire in just seven months, the situation around his future has become a topic of significant interest among fans and analysts.

Partey’s resurgence this season has reignited calls for him to be handed a new deal. The midfielder’s impressive performances have showcased his importance to Mikel Arteta’s system, particularly in controlling the tempo of matches and adding steel to the Arsenal midfield. However, Football Insider reports that the club has no immediate plans to enter negotiations over a contract extension.

This reluctance from Arsenal to secure Partey’s future could indicate that the club is already considering potential replacements. Alternatively, it may reflect a calculated approach, as Partey’s recent fitness record, though encouraging, remains a point of caution. In January, the midfielder will be eligible to begin pre-contract discussions with foreign clubs, a scenario that adds further uncertainty to his future at the Emirates.

Despite the speculation, Arsenal does not appear overly concerned about the possibility of losing Partey. The club’s confidence in its squad depth and long-term planning may explain their measured approach to his contract situation. Nevertheless, Partey’s performances this term suggest he remains a key figure in Arsenal’s ambitions, and many fans believe he has earned the right to be offered a new deal.

For now, the focus for Partey must remain on maintaining his fitness and continuing to deliver strong performances on the pitch. Arsenal supporters will hope that his form persists as the season progresses, while the club weighs its options carefully. Whether Partey’s future lies at the Emirates or elsewhere, his contributions this term have undoubtedly been vital for Arteta’s side.

