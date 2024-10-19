Is Arsenal Women Interim Head Coach, Renee Slegers, in running for the top job?

Arsenal Women are looking for a new head coach. Jonas Eidevall announced his resignation as head coach of the Gunner women’s team on Tuesday, 15th October.

The Swedish tactician’s Arsenal team struggled in their first games of the season; they had only won once in five games, which had the club pressured to sack him for a change in fortunes. However, before he was sacked, he chose to leave Arsenal on his own terms.

The Arsenal Women’s decision-makers are now looking for a new manager. It is still unclear who they will choose to replace Eidevall. We’ve already heard that Casey Stoney isn’t in the running. Aside from Stoney, another potential contender, Renee Slegers (who is currently the Interim Arsenal Head Coach and was Eidevall’s assistant), would not be drawn on whether she is in the running to succeed Eidevall.

Slegers, who is as qualified as any other candidate for the Arsenal Women’s top post, says her sole attention is on the task at hand: managing the team as it looks for a new coach. According to Arseblog’s Tim Stillman, she hasn’t hinted she is seeking the position, and she has no idea how long she will be interim.

The Dutch coach admitted, “I just know I am appointed as interim coach, and that is where my focus is now, the future; I have no idea.”

Slegers wouldn’t be drawn on whether she will apply for the manager’s role on a full-time basis. ‘I just know I am appointed as interim coach and that is where my focus is now, the future, I have no idea.’ Says no timescale given on when new manager will be appointed yet. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) October 18, 2024

On Wednesday, against Valerenga, the Arsenal Women’s team regained their momentum. I believe few people would oppose her appointment as Arsenal’s new head coach. She must have been doing an excellent job at Swedish women’s club Rosengard until Arsenal decided to bring her aboard last year.

Anyway, let’s wait and see who takes over at Arsenal Women, and hope Slegers will be a good assistant to him or her in the future.

Who would you like to see at the helm for Arsenal Women Gooners?

Michelle M

