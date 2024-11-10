Is Arsenal Women’s 2024-25 campaign getting back on track? If our Gunners last four results are any indication, they may have just managed to start turning things around.

Following Arsenal women’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, many were concerned that this would be another disappointing campaign for our Gunner women. Before losing to Chelsea, Arsenal had only won one of their three league games, and they faced the Blues shortly after their 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich. The London derby loss necessitated a change. And Jonas Eidevall’s resignation provided the groundwork for a fresh start.

Renee Slegers, Eidevall’s assistant head coach, took over on an interim basis as Arsenal searched for a new permanent women’s manager. Sleger’s has been tasked with stabilising the team, and if going unbeaten in four games (three victories and one draw) isn’t a turnaround, I’m not sure what is. Arsenal appear to be back on track under Slegers.

Coincidentally, the interim Arsenal manager was asked if the pressure on the Gunner women had lightened after they defeated Brighton 5–0 on Friday night. She admitted it did, explaining that the tremendous performances stem from the foundations created over time.

Slegers admitted, “I think so; it looks like that on the outside; we know for a long time that we have been doing things really well. We’ve been outperforming our opposition the whole season, apart from Bayern Munich, on XG. We know that things have been good before and things start to click, and we get on the end of it and start scoring goals. That is just a little focus we have had over the last couple of days. But there is so much more to football, and we have foundations that have been built over a much longer period of time.”

It’s excellent that the pressure has subsided; now the rebuilding can begin. And it has done so at the appropriate time, with a challenging fixture schedule that includes away games against Juventus, Tottenham, and Juventus at home. If our Gunners can maintain their current pace and keep finding the back of the net, they will be able to extend their unbeaten streak and fully turn around their 2024-25 season.

Yes, Arsenal are only in 4th place in the WSL, and yes, they are still 7 points behind the league leaders, but getting into the top 3 is only a point or 2 away..

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

