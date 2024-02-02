Is Arsenal’s Emily Fox the best signing in this January transfer window?

Is Emily Fox the WSL’s best January signing?

Since Joining the mighty Gooner Women, 25-year-old Emily Fox has been on fire and has some how slotted into an Arsenal side that I didn’t really think could get much better. It hasn’t taken her long to look right at home and like she’s been playing in red and white her whole life. Could she be the best signing in this January transfer window?

Personally, I think so and yes, I may be a little biased but from what I’ve witnessed so far from Fox she’s got unreal talent that has boosted our backline and made us stronger after just playing three games. She’s not only great defensively but also bringing the ball forward, she’s the typical modern day full back, she’s fast, she’s strong, she has incredible vision and just oozes confidence, something that I believe every Arsenal Women’s player should be like.

She’s only played three games and in every one of those games she’s made an impact. She became somewhat of a focal point in her debut after looking impressive throughout the game. She had 105 touches throughout our game against Watford in the FA Cup and walked away with 79/86 (92%) accurate passes and was clinical when on the ball.

Losing Maritz was a bit of a head scratcher for me at the time and I didn’t really know too much about Fox before she came, but watching the impact she immediately made on our backline was incredible and we look to have found another incredible player for years to come.

Fox then started her first WSL game against Everton and was again a menace down the right side of the pitch, linking up perfectly with Beth Mead and Victoria Pelova who she seems to have already created a great bond with. Not only tracking back but bringing the ball forward into spaces that most people wouldn’t be able to see.

She was then rested for our Conti Cup game against Reading but made a quick return to the starting line up on the weekend and managed to walk away with her first assist and it was a lovely one to witness. She again found herself in space that I don’t think anyone else would have been able to get into and pushed forward with strength, passing a perfect through ball into the path of Miedema who fired the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net, a goal that wouldn’t have been possible without the pure strength and ability of Fox.

Is she the best signing in the WSL this January transfer window? I’d say yes hands down. The club clearly has a plan for the future and are buying players who fit those plans and Arsenal fans will be stoked to see what’s happening so far.

What’s your thoughts on Fox, Gooners? Are you as impressed as I am with her so far?

Daisy Mae

