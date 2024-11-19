Is Arsenal Women’s struggle with their attacking play now a thing of the past?

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Beth Mead of Arsenal applauds the fans as she is substituted off during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at Broadfield Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women’s win over Brighton will be a memorable one. It was a game where our Gunner women’s attack truly displayed their strengths. The 5-0 win, which featured five different goal scorers, demonstrated the prolific nature of our Gunner women’s team.

Arsenal Women’s main struggle, under Eidevall, had been their attacking play but, against Brighton, it looked like their attack finally clicked. Naturally, this was a significant achievement, prompting the media to question Beth Mead, one of the goal scorers on Friday, about the factors that contributed to their goal scoring success. She echoed what Renee Slegers admitted, stating that during training, they concentrated on their attacking errors and didn’t ignore the subtle details that could have made a significant difference.

“We’ve worked really hard alongside Renee in training and stuff. We’ve really tried to hone in on small things that we’re not quite getting right in front of goal at the moment. Sometimes small details can win you games, and ultimately that’s probably what we did on Friday night,” Mead said.

“We scored five goals and created a lot of chances again, so we’re heading in the right direction. It put us in good stead for tomorrow night, and we’re looking forward to the next challenge.”

That 5-0 WSL win over Brighton is something that our Gunner women have continued to build on. They have gone on to beat Juventus 4-0, in Italy, in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, with all 4 goals from different goal-scorers.

Our Gunners then went on to beat arch-north London rivals Spurs 3-0 at the weekend, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with 3 goals from different goal-scorers.

Arsenal under Renée Slegers in 2024/25, have had the following results (across all competitions):

6 games

19 goals scored

2 goals conceded

5 wins, 1 draw

Arsenal Women seem to be going from strength to strength under interim head coach, Renee Slegers. Next up, our Gunners face Juventus in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Let’s hope Arsenal can continue their forward momentum and make it another win on Thursday evening!

