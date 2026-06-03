Is Arsenal’s 2025/26 Season Their Greatest Since The Invincibles?

With the dust beginning to settle on an unforgettable campaign, it is worth reflecting on just how much Arsenal achieved during the 2025/26 season.

I think we can all agree that this was Arsenal’s best campaign since the legendary Invincibles season of 2003/04 under Arsène Wenger. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners reached two major finals and finally delivered our first Premier League title in 22 years after three painful runners up finishes.

The Long Wait For Premier League Glory Is Finally Over

Arsenal certainly made life difficult for themselves during the title run in.

After building a healthy lead over Manchester City, the Gunners suffered a damaging defeat at the Etihad and dropped further points against Bournemouth. Suddenly, a title race that looked under control became tense once again.

The pressure was immense. Arsenal supporters have waited more than two decades to celebrate a league title and nobody wanted to see history repeat itself.

Thankfully, the drama eventually swung back in our favour. Bournemouth’s draw with Manchester City opened the door and allowed Arsenal to secure the title without requiring a final day miracle.

The celebrations that followed showed exactly what it meant to supporters. Thousands gathered around the Emirates and huge crowds lined the streets of North London as the team paraded the Premier League trophy through Highbury and Islington.

For many Gooners, it was a moment they had waited most of their lives to experience.

So Close To European Glory

Only 24 hours before the parade, Arsenal had come within touching distance of becoming champions of Europe.

The Champions League Final against PSG was everything supporters could have hoped for. Arsenal took an early lead through Kai Havertz and battled bravely throughout 120 exhausting minutes.

In the end, the experience and composure of PSG proved decisive as the French side edged the penalty shootout.

While the result was heartbreaking, Arsenal did themselves proud.

Reaching a Champions League Final for the first time in 20 years represented another significant step forward under Arteta and his coaching staff. Few would have predicted such progress only a few years ago.

It is also easy to forget that Arsenal suffered disappointment earlier in the season when they lost the Carabao League Cup Final to Manchester City.

Rather than allowing that setback to derail their campaign, the squad responded by producing one of the most successful seasons in the club’s modern history.

The biggest takeaway from this campaign is that Arteta’s long term vision is finally delivering results.

Like many supporters, I occasionally found it difficult to trust the process during some of the more challenging periods. Looking back now, however, it is clear that Arsenal are heading firmly in the right direction.

Winning the Premier League feels like the end of one journey.

More importantly, it feels like the beginning of another.

Hopefully, there is much more silverware still to come.

COYG!!!

Do you agree, Gooners? Is this Arsenal’s greatest season since the Invincibles, and can Arteta’s side go one step further in Europe next season?

Liam Harding

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