Is Arsenal’s asking price of £35 million for Balogun too high? Or too cheap?

Arsenal’s asking price for a red-hot striker is already scaring teams away. by Daniel O

Magnificent is the adjective to characterise Folarin Balogun’s loan season at Stade Reims. The Arsenal youngster has been so impressive that we can’t stop talking about him. The 21-year-old is currently among Ligue 1’s top scorers with 18 goals in 31 appearances, and when he scores next, he will have beaten Glen Hoddle’s record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season in the French league.

With Balogun’s rise in notoriety, many wonder if Arsenal will want to keep him or sell him for a profit. Balogun’s future in Arteta’s project is uncertain: Arteta’s first-choice striker is without a doubt Gabriel Jesus, who is capably deputised by Eddie Nketiah, with Leandro Trossard being an option in attack; there are also rumours of Arteta recruiting another physical striker.

If Arsenal sells Balogun, it is expected that they will seek at least £35 million in addition to add-ons. According to Goal, RB Leipzig, who were regarded front-runners in the battle to recruit the red-hot Arsenal player, are considering withdrawing from the transfer race because the asking price is too high. With Leipzig out, one may expect others to follow suit.

That may be excellent news for Gooners hoping the Hale End Graduate is given a chance to prove his worth at Arsenal; but, who knows, some club may come out of nowhere and opt to pay the hefty asking price: Balogun has a plethora of admirers.

