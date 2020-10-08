Is Arsenal’s attack really sixth best in the division? (Opinion)

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil claimed that Arsenal’s front-three is the sixth best in the Premier League, whilst claiming that rivals Tottenham’s was better than Liverpool’s in the process.

All of this season’s top sides have made big signings this summer, with Liverpool bringing in Diogo Jota from Wolves, Spurs signing both Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale in on loan, and Man United adding to Edinson Cavani and Donny Can De Beek to their star-studded squad, but how they all operate as a team is yet to be seen.

TalkSPORT is known for their outlandish opinion chatter over the years, and their guests are generally always biased in one way or another, and yesterday’s rankings will most certainly differ depending on who was asked, but how do Arsenal’s fans rank their attack in comparison to their rivals.

Alan Brazil named the front-threes of the top clubs on TalkSPORT in this order:

Spurs (Bale, Kane, Son)

Liverpool (Mane, Firmino, Salah)

Man City (Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez)

Everton (Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez)

Man United (Rashford, Martial, Greenwood)

Arsenal (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe)

Chelsea (un-named)

Firstly you have to name the front three…

I’ll not disagree with Mr Arteta on this one, and will go with his preferred Aubameyang, Lacazette and Willian trio, although arguments could certainly be made for both Bukayo Saka or Nicolas Pepe on last season’s form.

I certainly wouldn’t trade the trio for any combination of Marcus ‘Penalty’ Rashford (35% of his 17 league goals last term were penalties), Anthony ‘zero shots on target this season’ Martial, Mason Greenwood or Edinson ‘not going to cut-it’ Cavani. That puts us up to fifth at least…

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and James Rodriguez came next in fourth, and on current form, you can’t actually argue that our attack is better, but as the saying goes, ‘form is temporary, class is not’.

Manchester City’s front three is also up for debate, although I’m not sure they even know who the third man is to join Aguero and Raheem Sterling this season, while Tottenham are being judged on the hope that Gareth Bale can turn back the years after doing very little over the past two years.

I’m not going to go out and claim that Arsenal have the best attack in the division on paper, but I firmly believe that Mikel Arteta will have these guys scoring more than some of the above.

Do Everton deserve to be considered after only three matches this term? Where do you rank our attack compared to our league rivals?

Patrick