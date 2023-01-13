Is Arsenal’s away form the secret to their success?

Arsenal is threatening to break the dominance of Manchester City and win the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men have spent the most weeks as the leading side in the competition and rivals are now taking them seriously.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, who previously challenged City for the title, have been in terrible form this term.

City is also struggling with inconsistency, which has helped Arsenal to lead the standings and their away form is a large contributor to their having a good season so far.

The Daily Mail has calculated that Mikel Arteta’s side would still be top of the league table if only away games are counted.

The Gunners have played nine games on the road and won seven, losing just one of the fixtures despite having visited some challenging grounds in the country.

Winning the Premier League involves winning as many matches as possible, regardless of where it is being played.

Arsenal has been at the top of the standings for a long time because Arteta’s men win matches regardless of the venue.

If they keep it up and win at places like Liverpool and Manchester City, it will be extremely difficult to stop the Gunners.

