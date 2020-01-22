Is Arsenal’s brave 10-men comeback against Chelsea the turning point for Arteta?

Arteta’s turning point? by Dan Smith
Call me a romantic, but in a few years’ time we could look back at Tuesday’s result at Stamford Bridge as a pivotal moment in the managerial career of Arteta.
Don’t get me wrong, no one is getting carried away with one win in our manager’s first 7 League games, but sometimes you reach a point where your performance is as important as your results.
We have fallen so far down the table that outside of the cups you can almost write off this campaign. We have had nothing to cheer for months, getting to the point where we just wanted to see the basics of players fighting for the shirt and even caring.
That’s why even without the victories, barring Sheffield United, many Gooners have been comforted by the early signs of the new regime. We were seeing details we hadn’t seen under Emery.
Even had we lost to Chelsea we would be again talking about positives that can be built on. Yet we know how harsh this game can be.
Without Bellerin’s equalizer the next days would have been spent talking about our defence, our ability to see out matches and of course further scrutiny on our coach’s win record.
While the squad has clearly responded to a fresh voice, the longer they go without results to show for their efforts the quicker they will stop listening.
Coming away from Dean Court, Selhurst Park and even when Chelsea won at the Emirates it was nice to be at a point where you felt unlucky not to be getting three points. Not like the rock bottom days of Brighton outplaying us on our own pitch.
I don’t want to pick on Emery, but I can’t help but think if he was in the dugout still, our players wouldn’t have the spirit to fight and stay in the contest?
Xhaka and Mustafi have both been open about how the recent atmosphere around the club has affected them mentally. Yet after his error Mustafi didn’t go hiding while Xhaka was inspired dropping back into the back 4.
I’m not going to commend fans for not verbally abusing their own, but the reason the away contingent stood by their team was because they saw those in red and white were giving everything they had, that’s all you can ask for. It makes me feel we have reached a real turning point.
Laca’s work rate makes up for his goal drought, Martinelli has that street fighter personality associated with so many South American exploits, while so many more are in their best form this season (not saying much).
Common sense would say that the longer Arteta gets on the training pitch with his new players the better they will become, the fitter they will feel, and more they will buy into new principles.
If Arteta takes us back to the level we belong (zero guarantees) we might all look back on this game as the turning point.
Dan Smith
Players need to be dropped. I hope arteta has it in him to start dropping players. Lacca, ozil, mustafi. These 3 and possibly pepe should be dropped in the next game. Let’s have it right they have had their chance to impress and havent.
2ndly arteta need board support. Let’s get some decent players in. If arsenal are going to complete they will need atleast 200m in the summer for a complete overhaul. If we wanna do it on the cheap atleast get a decent spine. I think another CB to work with saliba. Another imposing DMF. And attacking CM/CAM who can dribble and shoot.
Unpopular opinion but I think I wouldnt mind seeing lacca get sold and using the money for a real CAM like KDB od Silva they really make city tick. Unfortunately we have ozil
Given the mediocre players he inherited and injuries to key personelle I am heartened by the change in attitude on the park.Virtually every player, including Ozil has bought into the Manager ‘ demands for a high work rate which is so evident in the likes of Man City and Liverpool.Arteta cannot turn water into wine but he is succeeding in turning Arsenal into a team which will no longer roll over in adversity.This to me is one big step forward.I am very happy with what our new Manager has achieved this far.
Spot on, Grandad 👍
My take on it is that Arteta was told at interview there would be limited money available this window but that he would be backed financially in the summer and that his prime aim is to keep us in the top division of the league. Of course we are not away from the relegation zone yet but under Emery were hurtling towards the bottom. Is this the turning point for Arteta? I don’t look at it like that. It was the turning point for Arsenal when he was appointed. Would an Emery team have fought back like that? I believe not. There’s still lots to do but we are slowly heading in the right direction.
Shortboy, can we all for once get off this well-worn path of only finding faults with this team? With all the battling, warrior mode yesterday, I find it really surprising that it is the ‘negatives’ that can come to the fore for you.
Everyone of our players did well (Mustafi inclusive, in spite of his error) and should be commended. Let all this bashing about ‘quality’ stop. They have proved that Arteta has injected some potent stuff into them and they are willing to stare any team down. Gone are the days of ‘Arsenal has a soft underbelly’ and ‘they lack leaders on the field’ nonsense. This team has it in them to grind out results. Write them off at your own peril and shame.
The results are bad very bad.
4 draws 1 win 1 loss.
This is sacking territory but Arteta has been given a free pass till the summer at least.
Is it the players, Arteta or a combination of both?
Is the league incredibly tough? Or are 17 teams garbage?
Chelsea are bollocks right now and with 11 men we would have won
So many teams are dropping points at this rate 61 points will be enough to make the EL.
And crazy as it might seem despite Arsenal and Man U having
their worst seasons for 25 years both can still make the CL!!!
Last season under Emery Arsenal chalked up 21 wins and 72 points.
Right now we have 6 wins with 14 games left.
Now we must win all 14 of those games to match Emery’s mark set last season.
Is this the turning point for Areta?
Well as Yazz sung in 1988 “The only way is up”
I’m still buzzing!! And I think I’m beginning to love Arteta!!
If the results are ‘bad, very bad’ so much that there is nothing good to say about the team, then something is wrong with how you see. This same team was in such a hopeless State and now we’re battling Chelsea to a draw in their own backyard and with ten men against their eleven, and you find nothing good to say about the boys?
You cannot truly back a team if you don’t love them warts and all. It is not a good sign if all you see (and say) at a moment in time like now, is how sh*t they are and how the manager should be sacked tomorrow because he won only one match in seven.
Wow. Some perspective.