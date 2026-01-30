Is Arsenal’s Defence Becoming a Problem at the Wrong Time?

In the first 16 matches of the season, Arsenal had conceded just three goals across all competitions. Ten of those games were in the Premier League, with all three goals coming in that competition. Such defensive solidity sparked plenty of online discussion about the possibility of breaking Chelsea’s famous goals conceded record. Having shipped three goals at home to United last time out, that 15 goal benchmark is now officially out of reach, an astonishing record regardless. In truth, few expected Arsenal to get anywhere near it. However, given how strong we were defensively early on, it is hard not to feel that there has been a noticeable regression.
A worrying shift in defensive output
Our defence has been Arsenal’s saving grace on countless occasions this season. How often have the Gunners played poorly and still emerged with all three points? How often has that defensive security settled nerves during underwhelming attacking displays? It has not been immediately obvious, but Mikel Arteta’s side are becoming less effective at what they arguably do best.
In the 20 matches following that initial run, Arsenal have conceded 20 goals in all competitions, while managing just five clean sheets. Compare that to the first 16 games, where we kept an incredible 13 clean sheets. Arsenal are now allowing significantly more shots on goal and a higher number of big chances than before, which points to a clear drop in defensive control.
Errors, injuries and contributing factors
When analysing what has gone wrong, individual mistakes have played a part. Every goal can be avoided in one way or another, yet Arsenal have made life harder for themselves. Gabriel’s error against Bournemouth and Zubimendi’s mistakes against both Spurs and United stand out.
Injuries must also be considered. Gabriel missed two months of action, Saliba has sat out several matches, and Timber, Calafiori and others have all been forced to miss time. Fatigue, fixture congestion and the calibre of opposition have further contributed to the decline.
Regardless of the reasons, Arteta’s men must rediscover their defensive solidity, particularly at a time when the attack is not consistently cutting teams open.
What do you think? Should we be genuinely concerned, or am I overreacting?
Benjamin Kenneth
It’s only becoming a problem because out attack has barely contributed this season thus we were getting by on the best defense in the league by a long way combined with a big input from set pieces/own goals.
Now that our defense is not as stellar our attack really needs to improve drastically.
When this point was raised quite a few months ago that this day was coming we were shot down about how we should be happy we are “winning” ugly and always finding a way.
Being great at set pieces is supposed to be an added benefit to a solid functioning attack, not a substitute for a dysfunctional attack.
Thank you @ PJ-SA
As long as we don’t openly admit the ineffectiveness of our attack, we may not sufficiently work on improving this part of our game and we may as well go on to make wrong decisions in the coming summer.
Doesn’t make sense that the best defense in the league is the same that is our best and feared attack by our opponents. And then fans are blamed for being negative??!!
The defense is in decline lately indeed and the attack has not been really good this season.
Every department need to improve at this crucial point especially the attack.
The midfield is looking lightweight too as Rice is the only midfielder that can mark and dispossess the opponents.
Odegaard and Zubimendi need to step up and close down players and spaces better.
Rice can’t do it all alone.
Fair point SJ.It seems to me that both Odegaard and Zubimendi find it difficult to cope defensively ,particularly on heavy ground when their lack of physical presence and power is shown up.They are both more suited to harder surfaces , and while it would be wrong to classify them as “fair weather players” , their best displays seem to occur with the Sun on their backs.For this reason i am surprised we have not seen more of Norgaard who was a mainstay in central midfield for Brentford for years and is certainly more defensively adept when bround conditions get really tough.Personally i think there is a case for deploying Norgaard and Havertz, along with Rice in midfield against a very combative Leeds side this weekend but i suspect Arteta may be reluctant leave out our Captain and Zubimendi despite their indifferent form of late.As to our back four they all need to knuckle down with real determination to keep a clean sheet against Leeds for whom Aarosson can be highly creative and dangerous.
Thank you @ Grandad!!
Arsenals defence has been brilliant….two silly “gimme’s” in CL game. The 2nd and 3rd against MU whilst excellent from their point of view where poor from ours. Zubi should have intercepted the pass from Fernandes for their second…our two defensive midfielders went gung ho for the same exchange leaving a lot of space for Cunha to exploit which he duly did for their third…. we were unlucky. Im not even going to talk about the H Mag peno 😡