Is Arsenal’s Defence Becoming a Problem at the Wrong Time?

In the first 16 matches of the season, Arsenal had conceded just three goals across all competitions. Ten of those games were in the Premier League, with all three goals coming in that competition. Such defensive solidity sparked plenty of online discussion about the possibility of breaking Chelsea’s famous goals conceded record. Having shipped three goals at home to United last time out, that 15 goal benchmark is now officially out of reach, an astonishing record regardless. In truth, few expected Arsenal to get anywhere near it. However, given how strong we were defensively early on, it is hard not to feel that there has been a noticeable regression.

A worrying shift in defensive output

Our defence has been Arsenal’s saving grace on countless occasions this season. How often have the Gunners played poorly and still emerged with all three points? How often has that defensive security settled nerves during underwhelming attacking displays? It has not been immediately obvious, but Mikel Arteta’s side are becoming less effective at what they arguably do best.

In the 20 matches following that initial run, Arsenal have conceded 20 goals in all competitions, while managing just five clean sheets. Compare that to the first 16 games, where we kept an incredible 13 clean sheets. Arsenal are now allowing significantly more shots on goal and a higher number of big chances than before, which points to a clear drop in defensive control.

Errors, injuries and contributing factors

When analysing what has gone wrong, individual mistakes have played a part. Every goal can be avoided in one way or another, yet Arsenal have made life harder for themselves. Gabriel’s error against Bournemouth and Zubimendi’s mistakes against both Spurs and United stand out.

Injuries must also be considered. Gabriel missed two months of action, Saliba has sat out several matches, and Timber, Calafiori and others have all been forced to miss time. Fatigue, fixture congestion and the calibre of opposition have further contributed to the decline.

Regardless of the reasons, Arteta’s men must rediscover their defensive solidity, particularly at a time when the attack is not consistently cutting teams open.

What do you think? Should we be genuinely concerned, or am I overreacting?

Benjamin Kenneth

