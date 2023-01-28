Is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney “a potential sale this summer”?

Is Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal still bright? by Daniel O

Many wondered what Arteta had planned for his left back after the arrival of Oleksander Zinchenko in the summer. Kieran Tierney had already established himself as Arsenal’s main left-back prior to the transfer; in fact, Arsenal used to struggle without the 25-year-old’s services.

Now, upon Zinchenko’s joining, he must have been promised a regular spot in Arteta’s first team, given that he was not a permanent fixture in Pep’s Man City first team. This begged the question of who would be Arsenal’s starting left-back this season: Zinchenko or Tierney? At the start of Zinchenko’s Arsenal career, injuries kept him out, so Tierney filled in whenever Zinchenko was unavailable.

When both players were injured this season, Tomiyasu was forced to fill in at left-back. But, for the time being, both are fit, and Zinchenko appears to be Arteta’s first choice at left-back. When watching Zinchenko play, it’s difficult to tell if he’s a full-back, an attacker, or a midfielder. Zinchenko’s technical ability, which allows him to be comfortable with the ball, allows him to roam around the pitch and create something for the team. Tierney is also good at what he does, but given how Zinchenko “weaponizes” Arsenal, he may struggle to replace him.

The former Celtic man’s future at Arsenal could be jeopardised if he does not get enough game time. According to Charles Watts on his Youtube channel, Tierney may not need to force his way out of Arsenal because he may be sold as part of Arteta’s rebuild.

“I think we all know that Kieran Tierney could be a potential sale this summer. He’s not playing much. It’s very, very clear that Zinchenko is absolutely Mikel’s man when it comes to the left-back situation. When you look at the way that Arteta plays and the way he wants his team to play and the way he wants his left back to play, Kieran Tierney doesn’t really fit that bill,” Watts stated on his YouTube channel.

“He’s that old-school, get on the overlap, whip the balls in full-back—and a very, very good one as well, let’s not forget that.

“I just think the way this team is evolving, the way the formation’s evolving, the way Arteta sees things evolving over the next couple of years, it feels like Tierney might be a sellable asset—and Arsenal have to sell players.”

So after hearing Watts’ claims, what are your thoughts about Tierney’s future?

