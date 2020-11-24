Is Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney overrated? (Opinion)

Adrian Durham accused Kieran Tierney of being overrated this week, claiming there is at least eight better left-backs in the division.
The Scottish international has been a key player since arriving from Celtic in the summer of 2019, picking up 23 Premier League appearances, including starting in eight of our nine league matches this term.
Much of his outings have come on the left of a back three, but more recently he has been back in his preferred left-back role, and Durham is not convinced he is as good as the hype.
“All the Arsenal fans think Kieran Tierney is a future captain and that he’s brilliant,” he told TalkSport‘s drivetime show.
“But he’s on a level with a [Patrick] Van Aanholt or a Luke Shaw.
“He’s behind an Aaron Cresswell or an Enda Stevens, or a [Timothy] Castagne or a Matt Targett… he’s way behind [Sergio] Reguilon and [Lucas] Digne!
“And he’s miles behind, a MILLION MILES behind [Ben] Chilwell and [Andy] Robertson.
“Tierney’s alright, he’s okay, but he’s not going to be the answer to all of Arsenal’s problems.
“And yet, all the fans think he is!”
I don’t think I’m alone in coming to the defence of Tierney here, even if Durham was likely just trying to get a rise out of some Gunners.
Tierney is one of the most balanced defenders in the league, one who rarely makes an error, and one who can not only be strong in defence, but also creative when pushing up the field.
While the likes of Lucas Digne and Sergio Reguilon offer plenty in attack, they are not even half the player defensively as our Scot.
Chilwell and Robertson can have an argument for being better potentially, while the former is probably the most balanced that the league has to offer on current form, but is Chilwell really that far behind?
Patrick
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Durham is a absolute twat knows nothing about football hes so anti Arsenal its untrue so take no notice of this moron Tierney is doing a great job def not over rated can see him going on to be one of the best left backs in prem league!!
Durham speaks with fork tongue and is a dick at the same time. Who listens to the idiot anyway. Probably the worst presenter on the radio, absolutely garbage.
😂😂😂 What is he smoking??!!
There speaks the most incompetent broadcaster of his generation.A man who thinks he is always right and knows more about football than at least a dozen professional Managers in the EPL who rate Tierney highly.I am amazed he is still employed.
@Patrick, you got the name of the ginger tosser’s radio program wrong, it’s called Drivel Time!
Sensible fans will take the view that whatever that arch self publicist and and ego onlegs Durham ever says is only for his own publicity. He does not believe a word he says even himself.
Disregard it ,is my advice, and treat it as the absurdity it is! The only one with a problem about Tierney is Durham with his lack of honesty and his enormous ego. Forget this creep!
He supports Peterborough for goodness sake and so what chance does he have to know a single thing about top level players.