Is Arsenal’s lack of firepower due to Arteta and Edu’s limited transfer strategy?

Has Arsenal’s limited firepower upfront been of their own doing?

Our disappointing draw against Everton was the second time in two Premier League game weeks that we failed to close the gap to Liverpool at the summit. To make matters worse, we haven’t been able to score from open play in the last 320 minutes of top flight action with our last goal in that regard coming via Kai Havertz’s fourth goal against West Ham a while ago. This has certainly been our issue in those recent games, as you can imagine which has led to a lot of questions being asked about our firepower up front.

This is rightfully so considering we lack a player with that x factor in our front line to make things happen consistently, barring to a large extent, Bukayo Saka. But even he isn’t there just yet, which further emphasizes our struggles in attack. Against Fulham and Everton, we struggled as a cohesive unit, but at the same time, we lacked a player that could make something happen from nothing. This is somewhat the thing you’re going to get if you don’t pay attention to the attacking area of the pitch, and that has been exactly what we have done in recent years.

During Mikel Arteta’s five year tenure we have hardly seen a willingness for the club to shore up the attack, whether by prioritising quality additions with an eye for the here and now, or with young additions with a high ceiling for the future. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus were the major additions in attack in recent years but they can’t be classified as the game changers we need. They may have played crucial roles at some points in the past but it was obvious we needed more. Others such as Willian and more recently Raheem Sterling were basically Chelsea rejects at the twilight of their careers with both contributing nothing to our attack, though the latter still has a chance to change that.

Mikel Areta has been backed with a lot of money, but it’s a shame that a sizable portion of that wasn’t invested in bringing in quality forwards. Much noise has been made about the left-wing and center forward position, we sometimes forget that Saka is still without a natural replacement. Raheem Sterling was brought in as that all rounder but we’ve seen how poor he’s been when in that role. Depth as well as quality in the starting lineup is missing in our frontline, a team seriously challenging for major honors cannot be having the duo Jesus and Havertz as striking options for God’s sake, it’s just not good enough! The problems stretch deeper than that, I am aware of that but there’s no doubt that more strengthening should’ve been done in that department over the years.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

