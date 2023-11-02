Is Arsenal’s loss to West Ham in the Carabao a blessing in disguise?

Is the loss to the Hammers a blessing in disguise?

Good morning my fellow Gooners, is everyone over the loss last night? I know I am as frustrating and disappointing it was there is no point dwelling over it.

So we are out of the Carabao Cup, is it a big deal? Not really, in my opinion!

I don’t know about any other Arsenal fan but after our 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Saturday, I knew that the loss to West Ham was going to come.

Call it negativity, call it pessimism, call it what you will, but I genuinely knew that we were not going to win the game.

Why you may ask?

Well I don’t actually have an answer to that, but as soon as the game ended on Saturday I said Eddie Nketiah won’t be scoring in the next game, and we won’t be scoring more than one goal in the game if we do manage to score.

And any time we are due to play West Ham I don’t look forward to it, they are somewhat a bogey team for us and our performances against them over recent seasons have been inconsistent, so we never know what the result will be it just depends on the day.

A chance to win a trophy can never be just swept under the carpet and not taken seriously because the competition isn’t your Champions League or FA Cup or even the Premier League, but a trophy is a trophy and we had a good chance to win it. But we faltered and I guess everything happens for a reason because had we gone through we would be facing Liverpool at Anfield and you don’t need me to tell you about our form there. So I’d rather come out now then the next round.

At the end of the day losing is never nice we all know that, but it really isn’t the end of the world Gooners, let’s get the loss out of the way now and then bounce back against Newcastle on Saturday.

If we had to lose one game this week I know which one I would rather lose!

Onwards and upwards we go as there’s plenty more to look forward to, here’s hoping hey Gooners!!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_