Is Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy destined to be a substitute at Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

With Beth Mead and Leah Williamson not making the Lionesses World Cup squad due to injury, Arsenal only have Lotte Wubben- Moy representing them in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-woman World Cup squad. though Russo could officially be a Gunner by then! For die-hard Gooners, the question could be “Does their defender have a chance of making the starting line-up that could see the Lionesses conquer women’s football?” I doubt she has; she may be more of a substitute. I say so assuming the strongest line-up Sarina Wiegman could field will be as follows:

Mary Earps starts in goal. Her brilliant performances in the Euros 2022, plus a fantastic 2022–23 WSL campaign with Manchester United, make her unchallenged as England’s No. 1.

Defence

Millie Bright takes over from injured Arsenal’s Leah Williamson as the Lionesses’ captain and is a sure starter. Besides Bright, Lucy Bronze is also a guaranteed starter considering she has proven herself worthy, having excelled in Euros 2022. Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood is tipped to try to fill in for the Gunners in the hole left by Leah Williamson at central defence. At left back, Chelsea’s Jess Carter has made the position her own for the last few games. Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, and Jess Carter start in defence.

Midfield

In midfield, the services of Fran Kirby will be missed; she had surgery on a knee injury not long ago. But even without her, Wiegman already has reliable midfielders Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh, whom she can trust in her engine room. Ella Toone has started shedding the super sub tag, and by showing she can be trusted to start, she could be the third midfielder. Thus, we could see her show us her brilliance. In midfield, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, and Ella Toone start.

Attack

Arsenal’s Beth Mead, the Euro Women’s 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament winner, is a notable miss in attack. In Beth’s absence, Alessia Russo could finally be given the lead role in the attack, as widely anticipated. Alongside her, Lauren Hemp, whom Wiegman seems to trust, could start on the left and right-wing, considering how frequently she has used her. Chloe Kelly, who had an amazing WSL season with nine assists, could start. Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly start in attack

The Lionesses will be in action against Portugal in their last international friendly, on 1st July in Milton Keynes, before they head to Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

What would you change in the above line-up? We’d love to hear your thoughts!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

