Is Arsenal’s mentality crumbling under the pressure?

When you watched how we played at Goodison Park was it that much of a shock to suggest there would be a hangover this weekend?
Having seen the majority of this squad mentally not able to handle the pressure of a top 4 race last season, is it outrageous to think that it’s asking too much for the same group to be able to cope with the pressure of a title race?
I been hurt too many times and burnt before. Take the emotion out of your point of view and Arsenal have a reputation for choking when it really matters.
It’s too easy to accuse the likes of myself of being negative or Gary Neville of having an agenda.
Yet, taking away any bias, is it unreasonable in the run-in to think Man City having a dressing room of experience, of knowing how to get over the line, will give them the edge in the run in?
Some Gooners are too precious. It’s not an insult to the Gunners to come to that conclusion. It doesn’t take away the brilliant progress they have made this season.
Many (including myself) predicted we be in this position but asked now how I think we will handle the run in, I can’t ignore our reputation of mentally crumbling when it really counts.
If anything it’s a reflection on the standards Man City have set in the last 5 years.
To be Champions, they have recorded point tallies in the high nineties, put together sequence of victories up to 14, handled playing every few days in the knowledge that even a draw would be viewed as a defeat.
This notion that pundits are simply picking on us is childish.
Man City have a recent history of winning, we have a reputation for going missing when it really matters.
If your life depended on naming correctly this seasons champions, there is no point lying that you would ignore those two facts.
That’s how Gary Neville comes to the conclusion that City could still retain their title by a comfortable margin.
He watches football every week for years and has seen the Gunners get themselves on a mental slippery slope, unable to arrest the slide.
He felt it was in our DNA to drop ‘silly points’ and for two Saturdays in a row we have.
Thankfully Man City didn’t take advantage.
Because he’s played the sport, he knows what April and May does to the mind, how it separates the winners to the nearly men.
He worked for a manager who said he ignored the table this time of year.
Sir Alex only cared that his teams were in contention because he knew come ‘squeaky bum time’ the experience his men would have over others would be vital.
So for the second Sunday running we hope for a favour elsewhere. If we get that favour it will be a mental blow to Man City going into Wednesday.
Our comfort comes from the fact that something isn’t quite right with Man City this season, which is why if we finish 1st it will be because they don’t put enough pressure on us.
If we get to April and the gap is three points, they have the advantage and Pep knows it.
I don’t see City winning at the Emirates in midweek.
That’s not where I worry.
I worry at your Villa Parks, Anfields, Saint James Parks, City Grounds, when Arsenal have to go to tricky grounds and cope with must win situations.
Last two weekends have reminded me of 12 months ago.
I just think mentally we are not quite there yet.
Dan
Probably, this happens every year around this time, it is in our DNA maybe.
It is just as assured as aging every year.
Let’s see if they prove me wrong.
The way we play football is fine but like last season, it is harder to play technical football under pressure. The more the season goes on the more the pressure will increase. We play one way and one way only, it requires a lot of accurate passing and every player on song. If we cant vary it and we cant alter the way we play now and again, it will get harder. Plus lack of rotation is great but it also is tiring and when players are asked to come in, they are not fully tuned in. Are we crumbling under pressure? Too early to say but we are wobbling and certain players have dropped their standards.
What history of crumbling under pressure?
We haven’t been in a title race for at least 12-13 years, so what are you actually using as “history”?
Well last year was in the past and we missed top 4 yet we had it in our hand. I.e. History
Emery when we had top 4 in our hands and we crumbled the last fee games, since this was in the past.i.e. History
In 15/16 dropped from 1st to 2nd
In 16/17 dropped from 2nd to 5th
I guess there is more than enough evidence if you go look for it.
We sit 6 points clear, but we are the ones crumbling under pressure🤣🤣🤣🤣.
Fans are just being too emotional.
Yes, it hurts to lose points, but enough with the negatives already.
We didn’t even play badly. But whenever we drop points the whole play is condemned by fans, I wonder why.
The other team had 11 players too and didn’t come to watch.
The reason fans get so worked up is because of the entitlement mentality a lot of them carry about.
One might argue that only those who truly care about the club get emotional when we lose.
This statement above is just as accurate as yours about entitlement mentality.
I really cannot argue with all that has been said here and neither can I argue with history. But I would like to ask you all a question, what if Ivan Toney’s goal was correctly ruled offside as it should have been and the match ended 1-0 in Arsenal’s favour, would you all still have written what you stated above? I leave you to answer privately to yourselves or publicly on this chat forum. Thank you.
There is plenty of time to finish the job and not repeat the mistakes of last year’s crumbling.
This January we strengthened the team, not decimated for wage savings.
We stayed top of the league 1st half of the season facing pressure as well.
It falls to Arteta and the boys now to dig themselves out and turn things around.
Tweak the tactics and have a plan B for matches like Everton and Brentford when teams park the bus and double up on the wings.
Drop players who’s form has dipped and give new blood a chance. Tomiyasu, Tierney, and Trossard and not 2nd rate bench players, all 3 are quality and should get a chance now after last 2 results.
Jorginho is a situational player that can help especially when teams play a low block and h can get forward without worrying about his lack of pace in recovery.
We have the squad to finish as Champs, it falls to Arteta to manage the squad and have the tactics to get the job done.
Arsenal have proved their quality in the 1st half, 18 games & 50 points isn’t by accident. Dig deep, find the will, and get the job done.