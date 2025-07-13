Is Arsenal’s midfield now the best equipped part of the team?

Arsenal are actively strengthening all areas of their squad, including the goalkeeping department, as they prepare for a pivotal campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to guide his side beyond the near-miss of the previous season and finally secure the Premier League title.
After finishing as runners-up for a third consecutive year, the Gunners are under pressure to take the next step. Many had expected them to capitalise when Manchester City faltered, but it was Liverpool who ultimately clinched the title. Watching Arne Slot’s team emerge as champions was a bitter pill to swallow for the North London faithful.
Midfield Reinforcements Take Centre Stage
While the primary focus at the start of the summer window was securing a top striker, Arsenal have instead made significant progress in other key areas. The club have signed a goalkeeper and, more notably, brought in two central midfielders to bolster the squad. This became essential after the departures of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey, whose experience had previously provided structure in the middle of the park.
The arrivals of Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi have added fresh dynamism and technical quality to a midfield that already featured established names such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino. Furthermore, Arsenal will welcome back Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira, while rising star Ethan Nwaneri remains an intriguing prospect for the season ahead.
Arsenal’s Midfield Depth Could Be Their Greatest Asset
Given the quality and depth now present in the centre of the pitch, it is becoming clear that midfield may be Arsenal’s strongest area. Even without considering fringe players, the club have a wide array of options to call upon, offering both tactical flexibility and resilience over a long and demanding campaign.
This strength in depth will be thoroughly tested when the season gets underway. With domestic and European competitions to navigate, Arsenal must ensure they retain their core midfielders. Now is not the time to loan out or sell any key individuals, as maintaining squad balance could prove vital in finally ending their title drought.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Eze could be a very good addition to our midfield, but we’ve got Rice, Odegaard, Merino, Havertz, Nwaneri, Vieira and Sambi-Lokonga for the AM positions
Better spend the money to gamble on a Giroud 2.0 like Sesko
None of them have been as effective as Eze in the left #8 imo. Of course, he has been with Palace but I can’t imagine a player having a potentially greater impact on Arsenal’s attack. An upgrade and long needed piece of the puzzle.
Rice seems to have nailed the left-sided AM position
If Eze comes, I think he’d play ahead of Odegaard and become Martinelli’s/ Rice’s backup
The answer will be yes if the management can add Eze to the Minefield. Veiria and longoga are low quality none of them can replace Odegaard Incase of injury.
A good analysis of the Martin and one that would seem to be true, if we keep every player you mention.
To react so positively to the loss of Partey and Jorginho is a feather in the cap for the club.
The only question I would ask, though, is are you forgetting our formidable defence?
Timber, White, Saliba Gabriel, Kiwior, Skelly, Raya and our chav cast off keeper?
What about the flanks?
Saka, Martinelli, Nwaneri, Trossard and our new chav cast off (🤞👍) and imagine if we sign Eze?!?!
That just leaves the elusive striker situation and I’m sure we’ll have some positive news very soon.
Not a bad situation really is it?
I think tge defence is the foundation and strongest by a mile. The midfield to me before we see the results of the signings is weaker. I hope to be wrong but I don’t see it as better than last season.
I am hoping the attack, with players back and 🤞a new (Gyokores) striker and Madueke wil be stronger, to make up for the perceived (by me) weaker midfield.
Plenty people in the midfield …… not sure we have what it takes to boss opponents in this area.
So much hype and stories about our left and central attacks …. still to be certain on what to make of it.
Midfield might be stronger – depends how zubimendi and nordgard adapt. I think zubi will improve our starting midfield quite a bit actually (partey was a great player but I think zubi will work better with rice), but there’s always a chance it doesn’t go as hoped/expected. We also have merino, who I think was ok in midfield last season (bit of a mixed bag), but could be better now he’s settled in (got the impression his CF exploits improved his confidence quite a bit), and nwaneri who may be better placed to cover for and compete with odegaard with his additional experience.
Interested to see how nordgard is used in the squad – very different type of player to zubimendi, I think. More of a rice type of player? I’m not sure we have a second pivot specialist after zubimendi, which could affect us when he’s unavailable.