Is Arsenal’s midfield now the best equipped part of the team?

Arsenal are actively strengthening all areas of their squad, including the goalkeeping department, as they prepare for a pivotal campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to guide his side beyond the near-miss of the previous season and finally secure the Premier League title.

After finishing as runners-up for a third consecutive year, the Gunners are under pressure to take the next step. Many had expected them to capitalise when Manchester City faltered, but it was Liverpool who ultimately clinched the title. Watching Arne Slot’s team emerge as champions was a bitter pill to swallow for the North London faithful.

Midfield Reinforcements Take Centre Stage

While the primary focus at the start of the summer window was securing a top striker, Arsenal have instead made significant progress in other key areas. The club have signed a goalkeeper and, more notably, brought in two central midfielders to bolster the squad. This became essential after the departures of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey, whose experience had previously provided structure in the middle of the park.

The arrivals of Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi have added fresh dynamism and technical quality to a midfield that already featured established names such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino. Furthermore, Arsenal will welcome back Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira, while rising star Ethan Nwaneri remains an intriguing prospect for the season ahead.

Arsenal’s Midfield Depth Could Be Their Greatest Asset

Given the quality and depth now present in the centre of the pitch, it is becoming clear that midfield may be Arsenal’s strongest area. Even without considering fringe players, the club have a wide array of options to call upon, offering both tactical flexibility and resilience over a long and demanding campaign.

This strength in depth will be thoroughly tested when the season gets underway. With domestic and European competitions to navigate, Arsenal must ensure they retain their core midfielders. Now is not the time to loan out or sell any key individuals, as maintaining squad balance could prove vital in finally ending their title drought.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…