Is Arsenal’s momentum enough to get Arsenal over the line at Liverpool?

It’s been 11 years since Arsenal last defeated Liverpool at Anfield, and Leandro Trossard believes this is the time for him and his teammates to rewrite the narrative.

This evening, Arsenal, who presently lead the Premier League standings with 39 points, will face Liverpool, who are a point behind them. The Gunners cannot afford to lose this game but history has not been kind to us in this ficture recently.

Arsenal have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield since 2012, but Trossard, who has been a nuisance there the previous two times he has started a game there (in those games has scored four goals), feels Arsenal have the quality to leave Anfield with an important win.

“They (Liverpool) have such a good squad and such a great team, and you can tell how they are evolving this season as well, how well they are doing,” he told Canal+.

“It is always a really tough place to go to get points from, so we have to be so, so good in the game and on the day to get away with points and, hopefully, the three points.

“I think we are in a good moment now. We had a really good game against Brighton. We have got the momentum going again, and we have such a good squad.

“If everyone is at their best, we can beat them there. Obviously, there are numerous factors that can decide a game, but we have to believe in ourselves that we can win there. Hopefully, we can do that.”

Arsenal failed to overcome Liverpool there last season, drawing 2-2, a result that no doubt was the start of our downfall tht ultimately cost them the title. Trossard was introduced as a substitute in that game, but earlier in that season, while still at Brighton, he started at Anfield and scored a hat-trick for Brighton.

“Obviously it was, for me, a moment to remember,” said Trossard of his hat-trick at Anfield last season. “There are not a lot of players who get to score at Anfield, let alone a hat-trick. It is one of the best moments of my career up until now.”

If Arsenal is to gain ground in the title race, they must defeat Liverpool this weekend. Let’s all hope that Trossard is right and our current momentum can get us over this major hurdle.

Darren N

