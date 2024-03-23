Is Arsenal’s new set-piece efficiency the secret weapon that will win us the title?

If there is one tactical mastery that will or may propel Arsenal to a Premier League triumph, it is their ability to comfortably score from corners.

Arsenal leads the Premier League in goals from corners, accounting for 13 of all the 70 goals they’ve scored (out of 18 set-piece goals in total). In contrast our opponents next week, Man City, have only managed 11 set-piece goals in this campaign.

Arsenal have scored the most goals from corners in the Premier League this season (13). — Orbinho (@Orbinho) March 20, 2024

Our Arsenal, who are now leading the Premier League title race with 64 points after 28 match days, could only be there due to their efficiency in front of goal, with goals from corners key.

Mikel Arteta is truly unique. The Arsenal manager’s brilliant technical bench (having a great set-piece coach like Nicolas Jover, whom he signed from Manchester City) and his attention to detail are obvious in the team’s ability to efficiently exploit set-piece situations, converting corners into crucial goal-scoring chances.

As Arsenal prepares to meet Manchester City in a “Premier League Final” at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024, their mastery of corners could be a weapon against their league title rivals.

With the demands on the Gunners to stay at the top after making it there, this newfound secret weapon from set pieces could help them keep their competitive edge and pursue silverware in the seasons to come. The inverted fullback role was a hit for the Gunners last season; this season, they’ve added capitalizing on corners as a key tactic.

So what could be the next game-changing tactic? We will have to wait and see.



Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…