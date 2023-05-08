Is Arsenal’s pursuit of the Women’s Super League title a long shot? by Michelle

Are the Arsenal women still in contention for the WSL title? I know we’ve asked this question so many times that it’s become annoying. In any case, there’s reason to believe the Gunner women have one thing on their mind this time around, and that thing is to be better and take advantage of WSL title favourites Manchester United and Chelsea slipping in the WSL title race.

Arsenal’s pursuit of the WSL title is a long shot; they may win their final five games (one of which was against Leicester on Friday) and still fail to win the league, but defender Jen Beattie suggests they are inspired by the possibility of still winning the league, which motivates them to finish the season in style.

“100%, why not? We showed against Wolfsburg what we can do in Europe, and it is credit to the girls plugging through and getting results like tonight. 100% we can do it,” Beattie answered after the Leicester win when asked if she believes they can win the league title.

Arsenal’s win over Leicester, which came at a difficult moment (it occurred four days after the heart-breaking Champions League elimination to Wolfsburg in the final minute of extra time), demonstrated that injuries and disappointments would not hold back this Arsenal team. Hopefully, their dedication will see them finish the season in style; winning the league would be fantastic.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

