Is Arsenal’s Saliba and Gabriel the perfect defensive partnership?

Conor Cody speaks on Gabriel and Saliba’s partnership

The Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady has recently come out and spoken on Gabriel and William Saliba’s centre back partnership on Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live and spoke on how from the outside it looks like almost the perfect partnership.

Coady said this “Yeah I think it goes a long way for somebody like Saliba who’s played with him all last year as well. I think that goes unnoticed a bit in football a bit, partnerships and relationships”.

“Sometimes people look at it and think, he should be able to play there or he should be able to play centre-back with anybody, but sometimes when you’ve got a partnership and a relationship together, you understand how the other player plays, you understand his movements, you understand that he’s always going to cover your back.

“So, if the ball’s in an area and the ball gets played over my head, he’s always going to be there for me. That goes a long way in football, so bringing him back into the team has obviously helped.”

And personally, I’d have to agree, Gabriel and Saliba have formed what seems like an unstoppable partnership and whenever they’re playing beside each other you get a sense of trust and security towards each other. They both know where each other are going and meant to be, and they have build up a partnership that to me looks like the strongest in the league.

Saliba just himself has insane stats, playing 40 games, winning 30 of them, drawing 6 and only 4 defeats in his time in the Premier League, which when you really look at it is incredible stats, and with Gabriel next to him, it makes him 10 times stronger and more comfortable. Centre back is a harder position that people realise and it’s their jobs to keep their defence in line, Gabriel and Saliba do that perfectly, working alongside either White, Zinchenko or Tomiyasu, our defensive set up seems stronger than ever.

Arsenal fans will be praying that we can keep both of them fit throughout the season because if we lose either one, we could be in real trouble, they’ve both created a strong set up at the back and I worry that if we lose one of them, it could really unbalance the system. But as things stand they’re both performing well and have created what looks like an unbreakable partnership in the red and white.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

