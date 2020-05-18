Is Arsenal’s star man being tapped up?

Inter Milan are claimed to be in talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a summer move, but such talks would need permission from Arsenal.

The Gabon international will be entering the final 12 months of his playing contract next month, and there is concerns that he may not sign a new deal.

Due to FIFA laws, teams abroad would be able to enter into negotiations with players upon entering the final 6 months of their playing deals, ahead of a possible free transfer, while sides from the same country are only permitted to enter talks once entering the final month of their respective contracts.

Unless Arsenal have permitted discussions to take place, any contact between the striker and Inter would be deemed unethical, and would need to be looked into.

As much as I don’t believe the incident to have taken place, nor do I believe that Aubameyang would be persuaded to quit the Emirates to join Inter, the reports definitely need looking into.

PEA has made no secret of his desire to play for a Spanish giant before his career is over, with a promise to his grandad in the back of his mind, and I can only see him leaving us in order to fulfil that dream.

Despite the constant links with the exit door, Aubz still looks thoroughly happy when on the pitch donning our shirt, and it will be a sad day when he leaves.

Would Aubameyang consider a move to Italy? Do we think he would consider moving anywhere that wasn’t Spain?

Patrick