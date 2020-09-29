Is Arsenal’s title bid now officially over?

Is Our ‘Title Bid’ Over? By Dan Smith

I so wanted to be proved wrong, but our 3-1 defeat confirmed what Arteta later admitted, there remains a ‘massive gap’ between us and Liverpool who are ‘5 years ahead in their project.’

Unfortunately, I do feel some gooners needed to experience last night, so all this silly talk of being title contenders this season can be put to bed.

While everyone of course is entitled to their opinion, I, in my decades as an Arsenal fan, have never heard the arrogance and disillusionment coming from a section of our fan base since we won the FA Cup.

Beating anyone in a one-off tie doesn’t mean that same group is capable of repeating that performance in the marathon of a 38-game league.

I wouldn’t be shocked if we again won a cup, but being a ‘cup team’ doesn’t take the consistency of getting 99 points in 38 games.

Some readers asked why was I focusing on net spend? A 43 gap between us and the Champions should now be ignored apparently?

Common sense suggests that if one side finishes so far ahead and adds Thiago and Jota, you would have to dramatically improve your squad to have even a slim chance of winning the Premiership?

Yet some on JustArsenal are debating we can win the Champions League in 3 years.

Others have had the audacity to compare our manager with Arsene Wenger. All because we won the FA Cup and finished 8th? It’s funny how some pick and choose what they want to ignore.

Beating Man City and Chelsea meant I was mocked for pointing out Stan Kroenke needed to invest. Yet I wasn’t allowed to bring up losses to Chelsea, Man City, Olympiakos, Spurs, Aston Villa and Brighton.

Oh and here’s a shock. Facing Liverpool with nothing to play for and in the Community, Shield doesn’t equate to playing them at Anfield.

I was called negative because apparently the Gunners haven’t started a campaign this well in years.

Now be careful readers, some will just make facts up because they want to believe it so much.

Under Unai Emery last August we won our first two fixtures away at Newcastle, home to Burnley before losing 3-1 at Liverpool. Results you would expect.

The new Arsenal (champions of Europe in 3 years remember) have started with 3 points at Fulham, the same at home to West Ham before …… a 3-1 loss to Liverpool

Now don’t misunderstand this as me saying I told you so. Understand this as someone who loves my club and feels we should not tolerate our worse finish in 25 years. We certainly shouldn’t be saying it’s progress.

We should be pressuring our owner to invest hi own wealth to match our coach’s ambition.

We should be questioning why other clubs seem to be finding cash despite loss of Match day revenue.

Monday Night confirmed that a cup win doesn’t mean Luiz won’t still make mistakes, Leno isn’t as good as some make out, Niles isn’t Kante and with minutes to go and you need a killer pass, Ozil is still the best creative option we have.

Oh and if Ozil had played like Aubameyang did today would you not be alluding to his salary?

There’s no difference, both signed because their employers were willing to pay over the odds, both have a poor record in the Prem at top 6 grounds.

No Auba didn’t sign cause we are his ‘family.’ Adidas pay him to say that as that’s their motto for the kit release.

I said Arsenal have till next Tuesday to prove me wrong. A Billionaire who cares will get us both Partey and Aouar.

If you still think we are in the conversation for the title then given the points total of the last 3 winners, you can’t be dropping cheap points due to not being organized. So we have a manager who could do special things, but it has to be little steps.

The first step is qualify for the Champions League. To find a solution you have to admit there is a problem. I hope we now realise how far away we are. If you ever forget just watch back that game.

If you see us getting to the 89th minute only losing 2-1 as a ‘positive’, then that should tell you everything.

Dan Smith