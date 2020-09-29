Is Arsenal’s title bid now officially over?

Is Our ‘Title Bid’ Over? By Dan Smith
I so wanted to be proved wrong, but our 3-1 defeat confirmed what Arteta later admitted, there remains a ‘massive gap’ between us and Liverpool who are ‘5 years ahead in their project.’
Unfortunately, I do feel some gooners needed to experience last night, so all this silly talk of being title contenders this season can be put to bed.
While everyone of course is entitled to their opinion, I, in my decades as an Arsenal fan, have never heard the arrogance and disillusionment coming from a section of our fan base since we won the FA Cup.
Beating anyone in a one-off tie doesn’t mean that same group is capable of repeating that performance in the marathon of a 38-game league.
I wouldn’t be shocked if we again won a cup, but being a ‘cup team’ doesn’t take the consistency of getting 99 points in 38 games.
Some readers asked why was I focusing on net spend? A 43 gap between us and the Champions should now be ignored apparently?
Common sense suggests that if one side finishes so far ahead and adds Thiago and Jota, you would have to dramatically improve your squad to have even a slim chance of winning the Premiership?
Yet some on JustArsenal are debating we can win the Champions League in 3 years.
Others have had the audacity to compare our manager with Arsene Wenger. All because we won the FA Cup and finished 8th? It’s funny how some pick and choose what they want to ignore.
Beating Man City and Chelsea meant I was mocked for pointing out Stan Kroenke needed to invest. Yet I wasn’t allowed to bring up losses to Chelsea, Man City, Olympiakos, Spurs, Aston Villa and Brighton.
Oh and here’s a shock. Facing Liverpool with nothing to play for and in the Community, Shield doesn’t equate to playing them at Anfield.
I was called negative because apparently the Gunners haven’t started a campaign this well in years.
Now be careful readers, some will just make facts up because they want to believe it so much.
Under Unai Emery last August we won our first two fixtures away at Newcastle, home to Burnley before losing 3-1 at Liverpool. Results you would expect.
The new Arsenal (champions of Europe in 3 years remember) have started with 3 points at Fulham, the same at home to West Ham before …… a 3-1 loss to Liverpool
Now don’t misunderstand this as me saying I told you so. Understand this as someone who loves my club and feels we should not tolerate our worse finish in 25 years. We certainly shouldn’t be saying it’s progress.
We should be pressuring our owner to invest hi own wealth to match our coach’s ambition.
We should be questioning why other clubs seem to be finding cash despite loss of Match day revenue.
Monday Night confirmed that a cup win doesn’t mean Luiz won’t still make mistakes, Leno isn’t as good as some make out, Niles isn’t Kante and with minutes to go and you need a killer pass, Ozil is still the best creative option we have.
Oh and if Ozil had played like Aubameyang did today would you not be alluding to his salary?
There’s no difference, both signed because their employers were willing to pay over the odds, both have a poor record in the Prem at top 6 grounds.
No Auba didn’t sign cause we are his ‘family.’ Adidas pay him to say that as that’s their motto for the kit release.
I said Arsenal have till next Tuesday to prove me wrong. A Billionaire who cares will get us both Partey and Aouar.
If you still think we are in the conversation for the title then given the points total of the last 3 winners, you can’t be dropping cheap points due to not being organized. So we have a manager who could do special things, but it has to be little steps.
The first step is qualify for the Champions League. To find a solution you have to admit there is a problem. I hope we now realise how far away we are. If you ever forget just watch back that game.
If you see us getting to the 89th minute only losing 2-1 as a ‘positive’, then that should tell you everything.
Dan Smith
Title bid?! We were never in it. Klopp was nowhere near title bid during his first 2 years at the club.
The last week of the transfer window will define us. Midfield is weak defensively and blunt offensively. Ceballos is a decent MF but he can’t do it alone. Xhaka, Elneny, neither are great at defending or creating.
I would even go as far as selling Lacazette because he’s been here long enough, hasn’t been offered an extension, never hit +20 goals (and I think we know why based on yesterday). If someone would give 35-40m for him, go for it. Bring in Coutinho on loan if he’s still available.
Partey, Aouar, they are a must now. Ignore these 2 and we won’t make it to CL.
Unfortunately no one will pay even 30million for Lacazette, he has always been an average striker.
Funny enough Roma are interested in him. David Ornstein said so yesterday morning.
Roma wants him but Arsenal’s transfer demand is too high for them.
Roma don’t have a nickel for their grandma’s. They are the ones who cried for us to let Mkhitaryan let go for free, which we did.
Well your post is being harsh on the progress this team is making
We won’t cover those huge gap in one season.
This team is making progress it’s clear for all to see.
Yes we need to sign, and I have a feeling we will, but it’s not that straight forward as we think
I don’t think arsenal will contend for the league in MA first full season, Klope didn’t……..
Let’s just keep faith in the process…….
COYG……
Actually top 6 is a pipe dream with those tactics.
Massive gap???? Arsenal are not at all far off of Liverpool. This Arteta is just masking his own mistakes.
At this point, we can buy Partey, Aouar (I care less) and I’ll happily bet with anyone who thinks we can get top 6 with those defensive tactics.
I say hand this team to Bielsa, Rodgers and the worst we can finish is 2nd.
Great fan 👍😂
I just knew you would support him
Herbz you are not an arsenal fan.
No no no…….
Don’t even go there
Your types are in charge of running down managers…..
Would you expect him to go toe to toe with Liverpool
If he has the right personnel he would, that’s even his preference
So don’t even bring that another manager kind of talk.
MA is the man to lead arsenal to triumph
Allow him do his job
I actually expect him to win in the Cup game because in those types of games, he has less pressure and picks balanced strong teams.
Is this the same Brendan Rogers whose Leicester team who threw away a CL place?
I’m off to the bookies to put a bet on Arteta being first in the sack race
Leno
Bellerin…. Luiz…. Gabriel… Tierney
Ceballos…. Xhaka
Pepe… Willian… Nelson/Saka
Aubameyang
Tell me . How’s that team far off of Liverpool????
So you believe this squad you listed is closer to Liverpool’s?
My man you’re delusional if you really think this line up you just made isn’t miles behind Liverpool’s.
Apart from Aubameyamg as a striker, I’d like to know which of our players you’ll pit to go against Liverpool’s.
You know what?
Make a combine 11 of Arsenal and Liverpool. Just do that let’s see your squad
Surprisingly, that’s a very good team if they’re instructed to express themselves more on the ball and make more forward play.
This coach has just instructed them to be extra cautious and not take risks….
That kind of playing CANNOT get you anywhere near top 6 even with Mane, Salah etc in your squad
My man😂😂😂
Are you guys sure Herbs ain’t Top Gunner?
Herbz we much as you have a fair point, I will still say it, Laca cost us that match, I don’t get why some are saying we shouldn’t criticize him, Lacazette is too poor, what’s so difficult about those chances that a striker can’t put away, Arteta has to take some of the blame, he should have started Ceballos, Nketiah would have scored those chances. I just pray that someone take Lacazette off our hands. A striker that hardly scores 15goals 🤦♀️
Your article made a lot of sense Dan
( I do like to show some optimism rather than doom and gloom although that can come back to bite you)
I can’t compare Emery to Arteta and the starts to last and this season -yet. Same results but I’d be horribly disappointed if Arteta couldn’t do a better job than Emery over the course of this season. It was a monumental task to lift that team to a Europa league place via the cup and a result like last night reminds us all there is a way to go before we can be title contenders
That said, if Arteta can bring in replacements that hit the ground running, then top four is possible. ManU got away with it and ManC had a bad night. The jury is out as far as I’m concerned with Lampard. No more Pepe or Saliba types who take too long to adjust. It’s a long season and there will be surprises along the way
With this kind of errors, our team wont compete with the best in Europe
Why the moaning
Arsenal were never in the title hunt this season, even Leicester have a better chance and better squad.
Top 4 is realistic but title is way too much.. and why all the moaning since last night
It’s disappointing we lost but Liverpool and Anfield have not been an easy place to go, some who are realistic with their expectations were not expecting us to go to Anfield and batter them. All we wanted was a fight and to give good account of ourselves and defend the batch par some poor defending and horrible officiating which is now a norm coupled with some terrible missed chances by our no. 9 we gave good account of ourselves. Many better teams have been well battered at Anfield and many will still fall to them
Cheers gooners there is no shame losing at Anfield with our current set of players
A title bid is pure fantasy. We beat Fulham…no more needs to be said. We were lucky against West Ham and pulverised by Liverpool. Our midfied is poor, poor, poor. Creatively redundant. Rubbish. No Aouar, no Partey then no no chancey. A week to the Window end and absent Kroenkes. I have noticed that Kroenke as ‘Sole Owner’ has led us to 8th and top 4 looks a dream and not reality. It begins with Kroenke and ends with Krornke. We should have paid up front a month ago for Partey and Aouar….we might well have beaten Liverpool. Kroenke is a selfish LA driven man.
All i wanted ws a midfield of
Cebellos partey Aouer
Everton got in the player’s they needed and they have helped them in taking maximum points so far.
With partey and Aouer we might have gotten something in this game and approaches the game differently. With Arsenal everything is a hard torture
sorry I had to reply you here Dan, I left a few replies for you in that article, go check it out.
I’ve never said I have a source or I follow any ITK.
I’ve constantly said it’s all from a journalist, and I never thought I should be promoting his handle or YouTube channel but since I’ve been asked constantly where I get these updates from I’ve dropped his Twitter handle on here before, dropped his YouTube channel where you can actually go watch for yourself what he does and how he discusses football and transfers with other reporters and correspondents from other clubs. Someone who’s had Roshane Thomas on one of his weekly episodes discussing transfers and analyzing stuff.
Before you start with your “who the hell is Roshane Thomas? Or start saying another ITk.”
Roshane is one of The Athletics writers and journalists. (He’s West Ham’s correspondent just like Ornstein is Arsenal’s) but since even Roshane isn’t called Fabrizio and David Ornstein, these guys don’t matter I guess.
They are like you love calling it “my source who write stuff they read from papers” and can’t report what they find out or investigate. Whatever they say is from the paper.
All you need to do is go watch one of his episode on TP..it’s actually a 2 mins vid.
You won’t find anything on Aouar on his channel, but you will in his old tweets.
You can ignore all of those if you want.
His name is not Fabrizio or Ornstein, so to you, he’s no journalist, he’s an ITK who says what’s in papers.
I recall I wrote on here repeatedly months ago that Arteta wants Ceballos, Aouar and Partey this summer to the point Jon Fox asked me twice “if there were things going on at the club that I secretly know of, and that if I do I should share it because I sounded confident, and I told him no I don’t know anything specifically.”
But then according to you, it’s been in the paper and it was obvious to every Arsenal fan that Arteta wanted Ceballos, Partey and Aouar together.. (I’m still yet to find one single site that has stressed and repeated it’s actually Aouar and Partey not one of them, maybe you could help with that?)
When the interest became popular opinion,
Your favorites were all reporting Aouar or Partey isn’t it?
I recall correcting that statement more than once that it’s actually “Aouar AND Partey ” not Or, because I saw him stressed that fact in one of his Twitter posts.
Up till a week ago they were reporting Arsenal wants to bring in one of Aouar OR Partey, with Fabrizio saying he was 90% sure it’s only one of them.
Now suddenly according to Ornstein in his yesterday Edition they’re both targets and Arsenal WILL AT LEAST get one of them, it’s no longer just“either Aouar or Partey.”
It is at least one of them.
I don’t know why you expected me to say “my friend told me this or that”
When he’s someone I don’t know and I’ve never spoken to.
you might as well drop that and stop saying “my source my source” as that’s amusing.
I don’t have any source, I simply write what I’ve read from someone whose reports I trust and I love listening to.
I’ll stop posting whatever I hear or read from him if that will give you your peace of mind.
P.S: Stop making it look like other people don’t put in work into what they do. It’s not cool, Kieron is an hardworking man who puts in the time and effort with his colleagues he likes calling scouts. They’re a bunch of men looking to get to the doing what they love.
If you need his YouTube channel to go see exactly what he does, it’s called The KS1 TV
And what is this issue of saliba settling in
Give him game MA!!!!
At least he’s way better than holding
Are you sure?Have you seen him play,in the premier league to make that conclusion?
My friend, I said on another platform that it’s only at Arsenal that players need to adjust.
UTTER NONSENSE
“…..you can’t be dropping cheap points due to not being…” Did the writer just allude that loosing to Liverpool,at Anfield,is loosing cheap points?
Seriously we are going to loose some games,personally i say if its loosing to the current champions at their home ground then no shame in that.
A baby must learn to crawl before he dreams of walking.arsenal are in the category of learning how to play futbol before they dream of winning the title.they are in a building process.they have no team yet that is required to start competing for premier league title.
Arsenal was never in a title bid but now the title bid just got started. We were dominated and defeated granted, but we saw a lot of debatable and had beens situations that could have turned the result on its head.
Arsenal showed Liverpool too much respect and on occasions were too tired to challenge Liverpool players. Maybe it’s not unconnected with the pattern of play employed by the manager for the match. However Arsenal needs a strong dribbler who can carry the ball beyond two/three opposition players.
I for one have never considered that we challenge for the title this season. MA has already warned us not to get ahead of ourselves and that there is much to do. The gap is big and he knows it. What MA has done, is stabilise the club and to get them to believe again. To gain confidence. Unfortunately, last night all I saw were some of the cracks same reappearing. It takes a team like Liverpool to do it. They close down quickly and attack quicker. We couldn’t handle it. We tried to play out of the back again but looked completely out of our depth as the midfield struggled to control even the smallest amount of play. Ultimately the ball ended up at the feet of a Liverpool player and our defence looked like it might break again. We resorted to long balls and even they were more useless as Liverpool collected them and charged once more. Our ideas were laboured and Liverpool knew it. They eased off. Liverpool had gears to use but didn’t need them all. We had gears to use but couldn’t because the engine is broken. Our engine is handicapped because the right at the very middle are the broken cogs of Xhaka and Elneny. We all know it. MA knows it more than anyone. This team are as weak as last season until we fix the main issue. Our midfield. We cannot sustain another season of sideways and backwards passing with no invention or motion to supply our forwards. The stats of the first half were nothing new. One attempt at target compared to Liverpool’s fifteen or so. A stat that has haunted us for so long and yet the club have still failed to fix it. Seventy-two million spent on a winger who cannot start a game and cannot cross a corner sums up this squad really. It’s malfunctions are on-going and likely to unresolved until at least until January if we don’t move quick. I feel we need at least two decent midfielders and, we all know who they are. I am not going into individual performances but we all got a good look at evidence last night. Some pretty average performances from most but more worrying could be the damage to the confidence of this squad if we cannot pick ourselves up in the coming week. I don’t agree with the title of this article either. Because we were never in the title challenge. We need to be realistic. MA is. But what we really need is for the club to pull out all the stops to fix the main issues. To bind the back and front of the squad with a functional middle. From there, the team will be able to come together as a more balanced and confident squad without the need to play out of the back looking like team with no direction or thought!