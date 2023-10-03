Is Arsenal’s “Top Man” Odegaard becoming as influential as Kevin De Bruyne

What a talent Martin Odegaard has! While Kevin Campbell describes the Arsenal captain as a difference-maker, Dan Hutchinson describes him as an incredible player.

Last season, the Norwegian had his greatest season in Arsenal colours, scoring 15 league goals and assisting on seven others. Building on his accomplishments from last season, our No. 10, who is in contention for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, has led us to an unbeaten start to the season.

He dazzled in our 4-0 win against Bournemouth over the weekend, a game that Kevin Campbell was left praising after witnessing him impress in midfield, score a goal, and advocate for Havertz to take a penalty kick for his first Arsenal goal and our third goal of that game.

“But this guy here, honestly, Martin Odegaard, the captain,” said Campbell on Sky Sports. “He really, really is coming into his self now. And he is making a difference.

“He worked it out with Saka to give Kai Havertz that opportunity to take the penalty. I think it’s good for the group that Kai Havertz got off the mark.”

In sync with Campbell’s claims, the ex-Scottish international midfielder Don Hutchinson also had nice words to say about Odegaard. His description of our playmaker is just what every Gooner wants to hear. He says Odegaard reminds him of Kevin De Bruyne, saying to Premier League productions: “Amazing player. He reminds me of Kevin de Bruyne in how influential he is on the pitch and how good he is on the ball. Never really panics. Always seems to make the right decisions. He gets in good areas.

“I think he is the one; when you talk about Erling Haaland, de Bruyne, or Rodri, who make Man City tick, then I think Bukayo Saka, and even more so, this man, Odegaard, he is the top man.

“He’s not particularly vocal, but he does it by his actions. When they are losing games. He then says, ‘Give me the ball. I still want it. I will still take it in tight areas’ (24), and to be captain of Arsenal. What a position to be in! Unbelievable player.”

He has scored three goals and assisted on another in seven league appearances this season. Looking at these numbers, I believe it is apparent that he could outperform his 2022–23 statistics, which is fantastic.

Darren N

