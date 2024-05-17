Is Arteta asking for a La Liga club to approach him?

Mikel Arteta has recently addressed the possibility of returning to Spain as a manager, leaving the door wide open for such a move.

Despite spending most of his life in England, with playing stints at Everton and Arsenal, followed by coaching roles at Manchester City and returning to Arsenal as their manager in 2019, Arteta has expressed a fondness for La Liga.

While Arteta appreciates his life at the Emirates and acknowledges the support he receives from Arsenal as his team aims to contend for the Premier League title, he has openly admitted to a desire to coach a La Liga club in a recent interview.

With the uncertainty surrounding Xavi’s position as Barcelona manager, Arsenal fans might be understandably concerned about Arteta’s openness to managing in La Liga.

The ex-midfielder said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I have always thought that one day I will return.

‘My home draws me a lot, our way of living, of getting together, the culture – and that means I always have it in my head.

‘But I am happy here [at Arsenal], happy with how they treat me, and I really enjoy my job. But someday I suppose it will come, I’m not going to be away for my whole life.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is normal for a Spanish native to want to work in his country and that should not bother us too much.

We do not expect Arteta to spend all his managerial career on our bench, so there will be times like this when questions about his future will come up. But we will have no reason to worry if he signs a new deal.

