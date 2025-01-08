Is Arteta blaming the Carabao Cup ball for Arsenal’s loss?

Mikel Arteta has criticised the Carabao Cup ball after Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the first leg of the semi-final. The Gunners now face an uphill battle to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the final, a task made all the more daunting by Newcastle’s composed and dominant performance in London.

Throughout the match, Newcastle appeared more assured and purposeful, taking full advantage of Arsenal’s lacklustre display. The Magpies imposed themselves physically and tactically, effectively neutralising Arsenal’s key players and limiting the Gunners to a few chances, which they failed to convert. Despite this, Arteta drew attention to the ball used in the competition as a contributing factor to his side’s defeat.

Speaking after the match, Arteta remarked, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot, so there are details that we can do better.” He elaborated further when asked about the issue: “No, it’s just different. It’s very different to the Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that. It flies different… when you touch it, the grip is very different as well, so you have to adapt to that.”

While Arteta’s comments reflect his frustration, they have sparked debate, as both teams played with the same ball under identical conditions. Newcastle seemed unaffected, capitalising on their chances and managing the game expertly. Arsenal, by contrast, struggled to adapt, and the blame placed on the ball has been seen by many as a weak excuse for a subpar performance.

Instead of focusing on external factors, Arsenal must address their own shortcomings. From defensive frailties to a lack of clinical finishing, the Gunners will need to make significant improvements ahead of the second leg. The team must also demonstrate resilience and adaptability if they hope to overturn the result and keep their hopes of silverware alive this season. Arteta’s comments may have been intended to highlight a minor detail, but the focus must now shift to fixing the issues within his squad.