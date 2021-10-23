Is Arteta finally getting it right at Arsenal? Here are some key positives

Three league games into this season and it looked very much like Arsenal would fire Mikel Arteta before the new year.

Who wouldn’t feel that way after spending almost 200m euros in the transfer market?

The Spaniard saw his team return to form just in time to save his job and Arsenal has become one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League recently.

After the win against Aston Villa yesterday, we cannot help but notice the many positives around our beloved club.

There are so many of them, but the points below show some sign of good progress being made.

Midfielders are scoring

Arsenal overly relied on attackers to score goals not so long ago and the lack of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season affected our form.

Today we can get goals from Thomas Partey and almost certainly Emile Smith Rowe, which makes us unpredictable and improves our chances of winning matches.

Aubameyang is back to his pressing and scoring best

Aubameyang’s body language for much of last season and at the start of this campaign wasn’t so good, but that has changed.

The club captain now looks hungrier than ever and now leads from the front by example with good pressing. Let’s not forget the inevitable goals.

Our defence looks very coordinated and settled

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes look like a match made in heaven and it is a credit to Mikel Arteta’s judgement in the transfer window.

Both players are the real deal and could lead us back to the top four if niether gets a long-term injury.

Even the backup players are showing good hunger

Nuno Tavares was in solid form last night and Gabriel Martinelli was eager to impress when he came into the match late.

These fringe players look ready and will be valuable to the team down the line.

With these little developments, I am confident that we are ready to make a great leap up the league table this season.