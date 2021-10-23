Is Arteta finally getting it right at Arsenal? Here are some key positives

Three league games into this season and it looked very much like Arsenal would fire Mikel Arteta before the new year.
Who wouldn’t feel that way after spending almost 200m euros in the transfer market?
The Spaniard saw his team return to form just in time to save his job and Arsenal has become one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League recently.
After the win against Aston Villa yesterday, we cannot help but notice the many positives around our beloved club.
There are so many of them, but the points below show some sign of good progress being made.
Midfielders are scoring
Arsenal overly relied on attackers to score goals not so long ago and the lack of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season affected our form.
Today we can get goals from Thomas Partey and almost certainly Emile Smith Rowe, which makes us unpredictable and improves our chances of winning matches.
Aubameyang is back to his pressing and scoring best
Aubameyang’s body language for much of last season and at the start of this campaign wasn’t so good, but that has changed.
The club captain now looks hungrier than ever and now leads from the front by example with good pressing. Let’s not forget the inevitable goals.
Our defence looks very coordinated and settled
Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes look like a match made in heaven and it is a credit to Mikel Arteta’s judgement in the transfer window.
Both players are the real deal and could lead us back to the top four if niether gets a long-term injury.
Even the backup players are showing good hunger
Nuno Tavares was in solid form last night and Gabriel Martinelli was eager to impress when he came into the match late.
These fringe players look ready and will be valuable to the team down the line.
With these little developments, I am confident that we are ready to make a great leap up the league table this season.
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
You dont get it right in one game, lets see after the next few to see if he is getting it right or a false dawn. We now no what to expect.
We’ve been truly blessed with one hell of a favourable run of fixtures which was great to get a run of form. I’m taking nothing away from our recent EPL record but we’ve only really looked good in 1.5 games out of the last 6.
After our next 6 games we’ll truly know if we are making genuine progress, looking forward to it.
Leicester
Watford(smashing Everton now)
Liverpool
Newcastle(New manager soon)
Man U
Everton
Agree, lets get some perspective into reality, we are on -3 goals, hovering around 10th and have just come of the back of 2 very poor draws. Last night was against the grain as far as performance was concerned, its got to be the norm not the unusual. The next 6 games will tell us everything about wether Arteta has got it right.
Favourable run???????????? The best 6 we’ve played (out of 9) were 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th and 13th (positions prior to this weekend.) The other 3 games were 14th, 18th and 20th
Those teams you mention started the weekend 12th, 17th, 2nd, 19th, 6th and 8th. Hardly a harder run is it.
As to this weekend 2nd is playing 6th, 8th just lost to 17th, 12th has to play 9th and like us 19th just drew to 14th. So it’s going to look even less difficult when it’s all said and done this weekend.
Of course I said from the start of the season lets wait until after the United game before we judge Arteta but whatever.
United play Liverpool, Spurs, City, Watford (a), Chelsea before they take on us btw for context of runs. That is 2nd, 5th, 3rd, 17th and 1st. We have played 3 of them already.
Can you read? I said our last 6 games, nothing about the 1st 3 games!
No team is a push over but would I call the below a relatively favourable run in the EPL….hell yes!
Norwich
Burnely
Spurs
Brighton
Crystal Palace
Villa
Time to relax Angus, also try read before responding.
Hahahahahahaha I said to you personally and multiple others wait until after United to judge Arteta. Your telling me now I need to learn to read because you now hold the opinion of waiting until after United you argued with me previously. Seriously?
Did read and responded accurately. We’ve had one of the harder starts the year evidence by Uniteds next 6 compared to ours.
to the year evidenced* Trying to cherry pick around the fact we have already played 1st, 3rd and 9th is highly disingenious.
disingenuous*
You remember what you said to me previously? Talk about living in someone’s head rent free!
Maybe get a hobby mate
Talking about our last 6 fixtures is not cherry picking lol….thanks for the entertainment.
Welcome back Angus
You had gone abit quite after the Brighton and palace games ,it’s good to see you back after a win and telling it like it is ,well done you .
Nice try. You and Reggie above, as well as multiple other repeatedly argued with me over my assertion we should get behind the team and judge Arteta after United. I don’t actually personally recall everything we’ve wrote to each other. I just know you were one of the people that kept arguing with me over something I thought was quite a mild ask. You literally just wrote a paragraph asking people to do what I said at the start of the season. All the facts and figures and quotes I kept bringing in were to convince you to do what your now saying (9 games late.)
PJ, I thought what you wrote was perfectly put, the truth and a fair reflection of whats happened. You didn’t deserves the verbal whipping you got.
Think I commented on the Brighton game Dan and I was here for the Palace game. Didn’t comment because it would of just gone sideways, the lack of VAR intervention had already seen me blow a gasket (I mentioned at 3-0 up vs Spurs that sort of VAR thing will cost us as it did last year.) We had more possession, more shots, same on target, more clear cut chance and a better expect goal yet Palace were the better team apparently. Performance was bad, Arteta actually summed it up best but we were not the 2nd best team at all in the game. Draw was not good enough either and mostly fair (excluding the obvious red card at 1-0)
IMO not playing Odegard changed the dynamics from start, and later we conceded.Are we affected by the MO10 jersey? Is Laca playing for anew bumper contract? Time will answer.
Your right we should not get carried away with one good performance, but what the win did demonstrate, was, with the exception of Odegaard, all our new signings are very capable players.
It’s not getting carried away.
You know someone mentioned he’s actually bee consistent in his tactics yesterday and gave his reasons.
Thinking about it, there’s a lot of truth to it.
When you keep aside the sentiment and dislike for the manager he is, you’d also see that almost all of the games even from last season, he knows what he wants to do and what he wants the team to do.
He has his tactics and approach, and it’s been obvious in how he set up his teams and how they’re always playing good for the first 15 minutes before falling. Ehind ad relaxing.
Maybe these players need to just make sure they stay consistent during gameplay?
Arteta himself also needs to improve his in-game management, but I’d be lying if I said there’s no truth in how his teams always start up great before relaxing.
Now what could be the reason for that?
That’s what we have to find out
Eddie- Who should actually do the finding out?