Is Arteta freezing out Tierney? Just like he did to Ozil?

Arteta, a master in freezing players out by Vinod

With all due respect to our current manager, he sometimes p*sses me off with his cold behaviour. The guy is literally unempathetic and doesn’t put himself in the player’s shoes one bit whatsoever.

I like Arteta in many ways, but I do not in many ways too, especially when I see what he is doing to my beloved players who represented the club and gave their all for keeping it where it was when it was staring in the abyss at times.

That was the situation when Ozil came in. We were no longer a big club and just because the team sheet had the name Ozil, we were respected again. That was the main reason why Sanchez signed too, and we won three FA cups. And what thanks does he get from the ruthless one tracked man Arteta. FREEZE HIM OUT IN THE COLD and let him die on his own.

These players need to be treated with respect and a happy farewell needed to be arranged somehow. Arsene Wenger used to treat his players like his kids, this man is treating them as his slaves. The result of freezing out players also affects the club in many ways. No wonder we have been doing poor business in recent years under the current regime. The players lose their market value the longer they stay on the bench, and we sell quality players for cheap. We got nothing for Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil and peanuts for Torreira, Leno, Guendouzi, etc, purely because of the massive ego that the man has. We are spending a lot, and not able to sell for a lot.

The reason why I am writing this article is because he is repeating the trick yet again to another quality player and I am really provoked looking at Kieran Tierney in the substitutes. The guy is quality and Arteta plans to sell him for 5 million pounds and adding disrespect for a loyal servant for the club. If I were a player in the team, I would be thinking maybe one day he does this to me too. And players who want to come in, if they are wise enough, would not join this club unless you are 100% sure you would be a regular starter.

Squad players don’t have value in this team and no wonder we have such a thin squad.

Vinod Kumar (aka Green Lantern67)

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts after brilliant win over Nottm Forest…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids