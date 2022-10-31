Is Arteta freezing out Tierney? Just like he did to Ozil?

Arteta, a master in freezing players out by Vinod
With all due respect to our current manager, he sometimes p*sses me off with his cold behaviour. The guy is literally unempathetic and doesn’t put himself in the player’s shoes one bit whatsoever.
I like Arteta in many ways, but I do not in many ways too, especially when I see what he is doing to my beloved players who represented the club and gave their all for keeping it where it was when it was staring in the abyss at times.
That was the situation when Ozil came in. We were no longer a big club and just because the team sheet had the name Ozil, we were respected again. That was the main reason why Sanchez signed too, and we won three FA cups. And what thanks does he get from the ruthless one tracked man Arteta. FREEZE HIM OUT IN THE COLD and let him die on his own.
These players need to be treated with respect and a happy farewell needed to be arranged somehow. Arsene Wenger used to treat his players like his kids, this man is treating them as his slaves. The result of freezing out players also affects the club in many ways. No wonder we have been doing poor business in recent years under the current regime. The players lose their market value the longer they stay on the bench, and we sell quality players for cheap. We got nothing for Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil and peanuts for Torreira, Leno, Guendouzi, etc, purely because of the massive ego that the man has. We are spending a lot, and not able to sell for a lot.
The reason why I am writing this article is because he is repeating the trick yet again to another quality player and I am really provoked looking at Kieran Tierney in the substitutes. The guy is quality and Arteta plans to sell him for 5 million pounds and adding disrespect for a loyal servant for the club. If I were a player in the team, I would be thinking maybe one day he does this to me too. And players who want to come in, if they are wise enough, would not join this club unless you are 100% sure you would be a regular starter.
Squad players don’t have value in this team and no wonder we have such a thin squad.
Vinod Kumar (aka Green Lantern67)
I don’t buy into this cheap agenda but we have to accept reality that we took an L on White. Arteta should just play White in the Europa and put Tomiyasu in his right position. Tierney is a better LB. You can’t argue quality into a player. Over time their true colours will show. It always does. By the time we actually want to compete in Europe we’d have moved on from several players. It has nothing to do with agenda but just preference. Don’t bring Ozil into this to cheapen the real issue.
You’re one of those ones who put down White because of his price tag and he sits your favorites down. Apart from Saliba I’d like to know which of our CB is better than he is or who has been our best defenders this season.
@Eddie
The likes of @Kev also have their favourite individual players that they would rather be in the team above others.
Kev has been assuring us that Nketia is the man and that he is more talented than Martinelli for about 3 seasons now. Better dribbler, more technical, better scorer and overall better all round player that should may be ahead of Martinelli.
But as this season has progressed he has calm down a bit on the whole Nketia vs Martinelli saga that he created.
He seems to have now latched onto the Ben White vs All our other defenders. Now he can’t stop going on about how White is rubbish and that He should be dropped for Tierney and Tomiyasu etc..
I still maintain that opinion though. Even when the season begun I was still being proven right. Nketiah is off form and playing poorly, I can easily admit that. I don’t encourage mediocrity or bias. I just don’tike hyping players. Same thing was done with Guendouzi and even initially with Pepe. I like White but he’s not that good to me.
All our CB’s are better than White defensively except maybe Holding. What White has got above then is his ball playing ability. That I can agree is superior to them.
Waste of time and thought Eddie, certain posters
spew there biased and often deluded agenda
against Arsenals players and the gaffer. In this case
I find it laughable that Kev and a large number of
fans want to see KT return to the 1st team @ the
expense of one of Arsenals best players atm. BW
has been brilliant this season @ RB and honestly
should be one of GS first choices on the plane to
Qatar for the WC. I personally like and rate KT but
he simply doesn’t deserve the right to automatically
reclaim his spot when fit. Hell hopefully feature
against Zurich this week and is one probable injury
away from being back in the 1st team. MA and Arsenal
have stood by KT during his horrible run of injuries,
time for the Scottish international to shut his trap
and do the same until his number his called.
You don’t respect people’s opinion and you call deluded. Some of you make me laugh. Even the way you speak about Tierney is pathetic. This is why there is always a huge backlash for certain players when their performances start to drop because fans defend the indefensible.
I don’t like the man and never hidden it but he is getting the results the least we can do is let him do his job the way he sees fit as long as we keep challenging for the title.
If a player is of high quality and the doors are closed at Arsenal he will shine elsewhere.
And if Arteta treat his players as slaves that will be his undoing not far in the future.
It’s not a time for negativity right now. We are top of the league and the only genuine title challengers and if Haaland gets long term injury it will be a one horse race.
Let’s enjoy the moment. We are the best right now.
@HH
Why don’t you like Arteta?
What exactly has he done since he’s been here that has caused harm or put Arsenal FC into disrepute?
Is it just something to do with the way he has / keeps doing his job as Arsenal manager or it’s just petty personal dislike of his personality?
I never understood why people say they dislike the guy if it is nothing to do with football.
Reminds me of the whole Xhaka episode. People kept hating on the guy just because they did not like his personality even if he worked hard and never complained. But because he was not a rolls Royce of a footballer with millions of cultists worshipping him on social media that was good enough reason for people to scapegoat him until this season.
Can’t compare me with Xhaka dislikers because their dislike blinded them on his performance and hard work.
I don’t deny Arteta credit when it is due.
I think since I started following Arsenal I have always associated it with humbleness and humility. Qualities that the great Arsene has. And prior to JA all Arsenal fans I met and knew were humble and laid back people.
I don’t see that humbleness and humility in Arteta in the way he does his job. I don’t say he is a bad person just the way he portray himself as an Arsenal manager.
Nonetheless I am more than happy with what he is doing this season.
Vinod’s third paragraph was utter nonsense and your post is not too far away. No player is guaranteed a starting spot under the new management. The earlier regimes have favorites, Mikel has none, its a performance on the pitch and the training ground that gets one a starting spot. Ben is the most under rated player, give him the respect he deserves. Not his fault that his club slapped a 50M transfer fee. The cohesion in the team and management is great. Mikel has single handed transformed Xhaka to the player he is today, something that Mr. Wenger and Unai failed to do. Next we have Martenelli, from running around around trying to do something to now a regular on the goal sheet, credit to Mikel. Saka another of Mikel’s meticulous training example. Then we saw what Nelson can do – another feather in Mikel’s cap. Who remembers the sulking and silent Leno? We have Ramsy and Turner. And very brave of Mikel to trust Hein on the bench. We won the FA cup, heading the EL & EPL, and if that does not make you like Mikel, then sorry, your choice and I’m not bothered.
Exactly my feeling. This man (Arteta) needs to be serious or maybe be taught how to handle the psychological part of players. We have lost valuable players in the recent past under him. Ozil, the best example for me. If anyone has access to him, tell him to stop the arrogance he inherited from whoever.
@Martin
Hope you are just being sarcastic with your Ozil reference in your comment. For real.
😊
But I think ozil case was far from mikel , ozil have engaged himself in political matter , he might have been right for being a voice for the ones in need but I doubt it was in his contract to do so , Chinese market is big for arsenal and I don’t see arsenal affording to loose it out of one player .
Ozil was a liability in his later years. We shouldn’t have renewed his contract at all, but to be fair the decision seemed correct in that moment. Kieran has been for 3 years at arsenal and I think it’s too early to call him a loyal servant. Especially when he has been injured moat of the time. Also, this has been a big problem since the later parts of Wenger tenure (relying on players which are constantly injured) and I really like that is being taken care of.
Agree.
Kieran is playing, unlike Ozil. You cannot have an injury prone player being selected to start in each game. Also, he has declared that he accepts competition as a challenge. Let him compete.
Tierney is not being frozen out. He has started 8 games and been used as sub in another 8 and that looks like good management of a player who has had injury problems. He was only involved in 25 games last season but by bringing him back carefully we can double that number.
It has also given other players the chance to shine. Zinchenko has added another dimension to our game and Tomi was surprise choice at Liverpool but has superbly marshalled one of the best players in the world.
We have six top quality defenders in Tierney, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Zinchenko and Tomi and their adaptability is an asset. Obviously they will not all play every game so I do not see any need for complaints at the rotation.
With respect, neither Gabriel nor Zinchenko are top quality defenders.White, Tomi ,Saliba and Tierney are, and hopefully Gabriel will get to that level.Zinchenko is a quality central midfielder who was used, fairly sparingly at LB by Pep due to injuries and in the prolonged absence of Mendy.He rarely ,if ever started at LB when Walker and the “world class” Cancello were available, and, by his own admission, he is not very physical not fast.He is, never the less an excellent addition to our squad as he enables Arteta to gain another foothold in the vital midfield area.In terms of ball skills and close control he is superior to Tomi and Tierney, but defensively he is not in their class .With Xhaka in a more attacking role upfield, Zinchenko slips into his preferred midfield area with ease and has been very effective.He provides an unconventional string to the Manager’s bow and gives us options when we never had prior to his transfer.Let’s hope he fully recovers from injury shortly as we will need all the ammunition available to us if we are to maintain a position in the top four.
Grandad I usually like your insights but I think you are a bit biased when it comes to Gabriel, Tierney, White and Holding.
With respect to the balance of their qualities Tomiyasu and Tiermey are more suited to fullback. When we’re getting cooked or under pressure White will always be subbed because Arteta knows this. When I look at some of the performances Tierney hasn’t in as a LB I don’t even know why all this is an argument. We have short memories.
White isn’t been subbed off everytime we are getting cooked on the flanks. If you could see beyond your nose you would notice White doesn’t end most games as a FB, either he is brought out for Tomiyasu even in some games where we are ahead or losing, I think it’s just an Arteta thing to share gametime for everyone.
In the matches where we haven’t looked good he is being subbed and Tierney replaces Tomiyasu at LB. It’s not a sustainable thing and I believe eventually Zinchenko or Tierney will take the LB spot for Tomi to return at RB. White is on borrowed time
Mate you do realize he subs all of them either in the EL or PL right? Or are you just saying stuff to make your agenda?
Has Tomiyasu played 90 minutes in any EL game or Tierney? And has anyone of them played 90 minutes in the PL?
You know he subs and give them all game time but as usual Agenda must agend
That’s the thing. Arteta has been sharing game time in Al competition so far. If Tomi starts EL, White comes on to finish, Same for Tierney and it goes the other way too I’m the EPL.
Arteta rotates and gives those guy game time in the EPL too.
I’m yet to see one winger beat BW this season yet I’m reading when we’re being cooked.
Some bollocks
we dont know rationale behind it. it could be similar to martinelli situation last year, when people were moaning he was being frozen out, when actually he was thinking longer term with making sure he was over injury issues. kieran is regularly injured, putting him straight back in 100% could well lead to another injury.
This write up is pure sentimental balderdash, sorry to say. The coach selects his team based on what they sees and knows about his players. No one can know the players better.
Tierney is very injury-prone and needs to be handled with care. In addition, we must accept that in the games he has played so far this season, he’s yet to reach the levels he attained before his injury last season.
Since Ozil left, I’m not aware of the news he’s making with his performances where he is now.
Let’s allow the coach to do his job and let’s judge him by the results
Here we go with the same nonsense about Arteta hating / being biased against certain individual players..
Went through the same with ESR, Martinelli, Saliba, Laca, AMN, Reiss Nelson etc..
Now it’s Tierney?
Lol, I had no idea the list was that long.
Really it’s embarrassing how these nonsense claims about him having issues with players keeps coming up
I think it’s just a certian minority group that still hold this petty grudge Arteta, which is okay. But we just need to be objective and fair in our observations or pronouncements.
This season has not afforded this tiny group enough ammunition so far to continue with their anti arteta campaign. So they will keep manufacturing these cringeworthy petty situations to give them an opportunity to get outraged or DOOM and GLOOM…
Swear down that’s what it is.
Arteta hasn’t given them stuff to be negative about, so let’s cook up something instead
Goonster – right you are 😉
This article is so embarrassing.
In every way it was worded that.
“The guy is quality and Arteta plans to sell him for 5 million pounds and adding disrespect for a loyal servant for the club.”
This is even way worse and more embarrassing.
Don’t you guys get tired? Really, don’t you? Soon as a layer is meant to sit on the bench, it is Arteta wants to sell him or we’ll be losing him.
It was ESR, it was Saliba, and it was Martinelli. Don’t you get tired of these dumb baseless accusations?
Did you put Tierney on the market list? Or you’re gonna pretend Arteta and Edu didn’t made it clear to City just a few months ago that Tierney isn’t for sale?
I don’t fancy the Tomiyasu as LB too, but it’s been working, plus Tierney’s been playing all midweek and all our fullbacks this season have been rotated. They all play league games as sub rotation.
What’s more pathetic about this article is the writer trying to bring Ozil into this, like that’s any reasonable point. So many stupid logic IMHO.
So because Ozil came at s time we needed a big signing, he shouldn’t have been dropped when he stopped performing?
Will you guys ever get tired of trying to stir up things that are not there between the manager and his players? You’re embarrassing yourself mate
What a load of tosh, @Vinod.
It is always easy to lob flamethrowers when you are limited to second-hand information. Glad you pointed out your dislike for Arteta through those rose-tinted glasses of yours. Obviously, you will denigrate any decision he makes, good or bad.
Oh well, Arteta was given time to implement his project for the team he played for and loves – and we are all seeing the benefits now, supporters and haters and rivals alike.
Beat that with a stick.
He not freezing him out ,it’s just that zinchenko and now tomi play our system better ,Tierney is too one dimensional,up and down the touchline cross at the end ,the other 2 lads slot into midfield allowing Xhaka to move more forward and out of harms way to gift goals or give unnecessary free kicks away .
I like this setup and it is getting us results ,until it does not why would any fan want to change it .
Agree 100%. Maybe Tierney can develop to be part of the system, but untill then both Zinchenko and Tomiasu seem better options.
As others have mentioned also, this actually means we are less vulnerable to any new injuries to Tierney.
Where did the £5,000,000 selling idea come from?
I wonder if our fanbase has gone OTT when I read articles like this.
Treating players like slaves?
I haven’t seen a happier group of players for many seasons at our club – not since the covid outbreak in fact.
Has the author considered Tierney’s injury history and how he seemed to get one after the other?
I haven’t seen the player making any negative comments, but, as usual he’s acting like the true professional he is and accepting the manager’s decisions… and to be honest, what argument has he got at the moment?
Top of the PL, through to the next round of the European competition and, probably, the most important fact, our defence is second best in the PL.
KT is part of that squad, a very important part and I trust MA to make the right decisions.
I wonder what those unfortunate people who became slaves, would think of the lifestyles of The Arsenal players?
Excellent points, Ken. All of them.
I also noted the exceptional chemistry showed by our players yesterday.
When Saka limped of he received so much support and sympathy from other players, and when Nelson scored, they were all showing more than joy for the goal. They showed true support for his personal success as well.
Arteta demands a high level from the players who play, if you can’t your off, and it seems to work.
What he is doing with Tierney now is demanding that level of performance while at the same time building him up so he gets the fitness and confidence to achieve it. He does the same with every other player and I love it! Against PSV you could say Tierney didn’t perform well but at the same time you can see he’s really close.
No one should ever be a guaranteed starter, Tierney just needs to work harder and prove his fitness to convince Arteta.
coaches like Arteta, Gardiola always think out of the box, that’s what makes them so good.
Seems to me it’s just another Arteta is bad for getting rid of Özil article. Get over it. Özil has been horrible for years, both as a player and as a person, and I was glad to see the back of him.
Spot on !
A beyond ludicrous so called article, by a very silly and immature writer. The premise in the scurrilous headline was completely the wrong one and one that I UTTERLY REJECT.
I found this troll like piece, with its hugely wrong and immature conclusion against our fine manager, who is doing superbly well, depressingly stupid beyond all measure!
Needless to add, I AM NOW RESOLVED NOT TO READ ANY MORE ARTICLES BY THIS WRITER.
Lastly, the fact that this writer chooses (for reasons of his own obvious bias) to bring the totally irrelevant and mercifully departed Ozil into his piece, is massively revealing about the writers intellect. Or lack of it!
You may not agree but your response is the one that makes you look pretty immature. There are ways to bring your point across and this isn’t it
Tru Goon You sound as though you are one of the woke bridade who are out of touch with how life works. AND who are enemies of vitally important and democratic FREE SPEECH.
I utterly reject your post as being immature and wrong. Your second post reveals your own oddball and incorrect anti Arteta bias.
That’s also what I don’t like about him. I think he’s a poor man manager for all his talent and positive traits. I wish up to this day that he handled the Guendouzi situation differently
Another massively overrated player that some thought was going to be world class. I will never forget that article where people were talking about how they’d reject 60m from PSG for him. We could’ve handled the situation better to get more cash for him but man was he overrated.
I don’t know that Tierney is being frozen out as much as he is not fitting in with the way MA wants a LB to play. Before the game I was hoping he would play ahead of Tomiyasu because I thought the game would suit his rampaging style better. What was strange was that he brought on Cedric ahead of him.
When Tierney did come on it was noticeable how he tucked in left side of midfield which was not part of his previous game, but is what MA wants his LB to do to overload midfield. It’s good that we have options, but I love Tierney because he has that presence and personality that every team needs.
If Tierney stays out of the team and we remain top until June then we all would say it was a masterstroke.
Nah the gaffer is not freezing out Tierney, but the writer is cunning in provoking some conversation by comparing his treatment to Ozil.
It’s more for tactical reasons now we have options than for any other things, the gaffer may not have master the Wenger like, hand around shoulder art, while he carries out his minor surgeries, but Arteta is young and still learning while he apply his trade.
But I won’t crucify the writer as he too will see the big picture as the season unfold
Yawn