Is Arteta more honest with fans than Wenger ever was?

Wenger v Arteta round 2! by Shenel

Another key difference I have noticed between Monsieur Wenger and Senor Arteta is when it comes to players and deals!

Obviously, we know that Arteta never fully confirmed anything with regards to Aubameyang and his contract over the last few months, but what I did notice was that he was very positive, happy and relaxed when asked about the situation a number of times. Whereas, Arsene Wenger always seemed concerned when it came to contract situations and being asked about whether players would be staying or not, he would look stressed and most of the time he refused to answer and say “nothing has been done” or “he is staying” when really none of the players in those situations had actually stayed.

But rewind your minds back to the FA Cup final win, Arteta was so relaxed, of course we had just beaten Chelsea for his first trophy at the club, but he even said himself that he was feeling positive about Auba’s situation and that stance had never changed.

Asked in his press conference about how he feels now that his star man’s future has been sorted, Arteta stated: “Obviously I knew what was coming so I was bit more relaxed, but I am really pleased to have convinced Auba to stay at our club as well in the terms that we have done, and with the passion and determination that him and the people around him showed to stay at our club, how happy they are with what we have achieved and as well really pleased to see the reaction of everyone, firstly here at Colney at our club and as well our fans, to keep him.”

This shows me in one way that Arteta is willing to be openly honest about his players and their situations when it comes to contracts and whether they will sign or not and I think this is a key attribute for any manager to have. Why may you ask, well just because it makes the fans feel at ease, it gives the fans an inside glimpse into the heads of the club/players/manager and it gives the fans a sense of information coming directly from the club, not just from rumours that are passed from mouth to mouth.

Had we had Arteta managing Arsenal back in the days of Van Persie, Fabregas and Ramsey to name a few, we may have even been able to keep those players as we have finally done with Aubameyang. Gooners?

Shenel Osman