Is Arteta playing mind games with injury list ahead of Man United clash?

There is some interesting news today from Manchester, as the Arsenal team arrived at their hotel yesterday evening, and the surprise is that Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Oleks Zinchenko were all photographed alighting from the bus all looking fit and healthy ahead of today’s game.
The reason it is a big surprise is that Arteta had told the media in his pre-game conference that none of the three had been able to train this week. This is what he said: “Those two [Ramsdale and Odegaard] are being assessed, we will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they will be able to train with the team.
“Unfortunately with Alex [Zinchenko] that’s still not the case, he missed two games and has not been able to train with the team yet.”
So was Arteta taking a leaf out of Arsene Wenger’s book and playing mind games by giving out false information to the media, or have our talented trio all made amazing recoveries? Obviously Arteta played for many years under Wenger and had seen the continuous mind games between him and Alex Ferguson, so is this another example of Arteta learning from Le Prof?
In those days, Man United v Arsenal was always the biggest game of the season, and maybe both sides are starting to return to their former glory under Mikel Arteta and Erik Ten Hag and are realising how important this fixture is again?
Could we see these mind games continuing for many more years yet?
——————————————–
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
I hope it was mind games and a great ploy.
Massive game today. We need the 3 points. Come on the gunners
Let’s hope so, I would feel more confident of getting a result with those guys playing. But I would be happy with a solid Draw, remember we only Drew 3 games last season which meant we either won or lost which costed us a top 4 last season.
Or maybe having them onboard while being not fully fit is the mind game itself. They are key players and seeing them in the squad might make Ten Hag change his strategy for the game.
Either way, I hope they are match fit and perform well today.
Two may be on the bench but even if injured would still travel even if just to watch and give moral support, also you would hardly leave your captain at home unless he was in a wheelchair.
My first ever comment here but ive read this site quite often ,i like your optimism guys but unfortunately this game its ‘riged’ for utd to win it doesnt matter how well we play everything will go against us either pen for utd ,red for us,dead pens not given to us ,our goal chalked off for no reason whatsoever if you dont believe watch chelsea v wh for yesterday btw im arsenal fan
Frank please go back to wherever hell hole you came from with you negativities. We are winning today
Hope there all fit. We are a totally different animal with Zinchenko playing