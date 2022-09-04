Is Arteta playing mind games with injury list ahead of Man United clash?

There is some interesting news today from Manchester, as the Arsenal team arrived at their hotel yesterday evening, and the surprise is that Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Oleks Zinchenko were all photographed alighting from the bus all looking fit and healthy ahead of today’s game.

The reason it is a big surprise is that Arteta had told the media in his pre-game conference that none of the three had been able to train this week. This is what he said: “Those two [Ramsdale and Odegaard] are being assessed, we will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they will be able to train with the team.

“Unfortunately with Alex [Zinchenko] that’s still not the case, he missed two games and has not been able to train with the team yet.”

So was Arteta taking a leaf out of Arsene Wenger’s book and playing mind games by giving out false information to the media, or have our talented trio all made amazing recoveries? Obviously Arteta played for many years under Wenger and had seen the continuous mind games between him and Alex Ferguson, so is this another example of Arteta learning from Le Prof?

In those days, Man United v Arsenal was always the biggest game of the season, and maybe both sides are starting to return to their former glory under Mikel Arteta and Erik Ten Hag and are realising how important this fixture is again?

Could we see these mind games continuing for many more years yet?

