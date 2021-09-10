Is Arteta putting too much faith in his youth project?

Is youth really the way? I don’t think so! (Opinion)

Although it has been a busy transfer window for Arsenal, I think it is safe to say that it has been rather disappointing.

No disrespect to the players that Arteta, Edu and the rest of the recruitment team have brought in, but they are not the right players to take this club forward in this moment in time.

We need experience NOT youth.

Yourh is not the answer, although it is nice to have players come from the academy, we do not need that right now!

Having youth in the team will only prolong things to get this club back where it belongs, it will take a few years at least to get this team together. But as Arsenal fans we do not have years to wait we want results now!

Speaking to arsenal.com ahead of the weekends clash against Norwich, Arteta was talking about the strategy that Arsenal used in the recent transfer window stating:

“We want a club that is sustainable, that is stable financially but the same time can compete at the highest level, because we know the demands for our club is to be the best. We have to do that.”

So yes it’s nice to see that he recognises the demands of the club and that the club has to be the best, however it’s a shame that they don’t put what they say into practice.

We all know that it’s been a disappointing transfer window and despite spending over £100 million you would think they would get players worth the price tags. But I’m sorry I just can’t understand why £50million for one player is seen as a successful transfer.

It is clear to see that the board finally did put their hands in their pockets and give the money for the transfers, although it is just not good enough!

No disrespect to any of those players but the money needs to reflect the experience and it just does not do that!

I am sure if used right and within time the new players will become a key part of our team, but right now we need a quick turnover, we need quick results and we need some quick success to get us back to where we are, we know it won’t be quick though because these things don’t happen overnight. However, for a club like Arsenal and as I said many times, to be where they are now is just not acceptable, and as an Arsenal fan I am actually fearful of the season and it hurts to feel like this, but this is the reality.

We cannot expect the youngsters to step up, it is too much pressure. But the experienced players are not stepping up either.

Yes, it is good to have a mix of seniors and youth in a team, but right now neither young or old have the right mindset it seems to get us up where we need to be!

However a little bit of positivity inside of me does say that the season will begin on Saturday and it is not too late for it to do so.

What remains to be seen though if they get the win, is whether they can really remain consistent or if it is going to be another awful rollercoaster of a season!

All I will say is Arsenal fans, if you haven’t already, brace yourselves!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_