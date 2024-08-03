Is Arteta really a “cheque-book manager”? – Let’s discuss Todd Boehly and his Chelsea spending

TODD BOEHLY AND HIS SPENDING SPREE by Ken 1945

I came across this article on Facebook and found these incredible figures along with two facts.

1. Since the American billionaire took over Chelsea (20th June 2022), the Blues have not won a single trophy.

2. They have spent nearly twice as much money on transfers as any other side in world football.

Here are the figures that were produced by “Livescore” and they are in euros :

Chelsea. = 1.21 billion

PSG = 621 million

Manure. = 550 million

Spuds. = 503 million

Arsenal. = 498 million

Bayern. = 479 million

City115. = 439 million

WHU = 412 million

Newcastle = 395 million

Remember, these are figures since the Boehly takeover and I believe they have had no European football, along with no trophies, in that time either, so their income has been reduced massively as well.

While we, quite rightly, talk about the money MA has spent, it’s interesting to see that, in my opinion, we are the only team who are showing progress and haven’t got any legal issues hanging over our heads.

The other side of the coin (and there always is one as I’ve found out) is that Chelsea have recouped a lot of money from the sale of their players compared to ourselves.

It seems that MA is trying to rectify that issue however, with the likes of ESR, Nketiah, Nelson and Ramsdale, having reported hefty transfer values against their names.

Your thoughts on the Chelsea model?

ken1945

I assume these figures do not include Calafiori’s transfer fee.

