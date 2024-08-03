Is Arteta really a “cheque-book manager”? – Let’s discuss Todd Boehly and his Chelsea spending

TODD BOEHLY AND HIS SPENDING SPREE by Ken 1945
I came across this article on Facebook and found these incredible figures along with two facts.
1. Since the American billionaire took over Chelsea (20th June 2022), the Blues have not won a single trophy.
2. They have spent nearly twice as much money on transfers as any other side in world football.
Here are the figures that were produced by “Livescore” and they are in euros :
Chelsea. = 1.21 billion
PSG = 621 million
Manure. = 550 million
Spuds. = 503 million
Arsenal. = 498 million
Bayern. = 479 million
City115. = 439 million
WHU = 412 million
Newcastle = 395 million
Remember, these are figures since the Boehly takeover and I believe they have had no European football, along with no trophies, in that time either, so their income has been reduced massively as well.
While we, quite rightly, talk about the money MA has spent, it’s interesting to see that, in my opinion, we are the only team who are showing progress and haven’t got any legal issues hanging over our heads.
The other side of the coin (and there always is one as I’ve found out) is that Chelsea have recouped a lot of money from the sale of their players compared to ourselves.
It seems that MA is trying to rectify that issue however, with the likes of ESR, Nketiah, Nelson and Ramsdale, having reported hefty transfer values against their names.
Your thoughts on the Chelsea model?
ken1945
I assume these figures do not include Calafiori’s transfer fee.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
Chelsea have obviously spent more on players than Arsenal and I believe our wage bill is lower than Man City’s/ Man United’s/ Chelsea’s
OT: Romano said Arsenal want at least £30m for Nketiah, so Marseille would most likely look for another striker. I think Arteta will have to rely on Havertz, Jesus, Nketiah and Trossard again for the CF role
We haven’t been good at selling Ken1945. Arteta did rip contracts and let go players unfortunately. Albeit necessary for the rebuild, I hope no more of this going forward
Agreed Kenya001… up until now!!
If we can get the reported asking price for Nketiah, Nelson and the £50 million suggested for Ramsdale (who I don’t want to leave) then we could have a different picture.
I just read an interview that EDU has just given to a publication called “Men in Blazers” this week. It clearly demonstrates his and Arteta’s methods: This is what he said:
“Sometimes you have to make decisions that are not popular and popular,” he said. “You have to be very strong in your ideas, what you believe, what is good for the club, what is good for the future of the club and everything.
“So for me, there is some elements here in football which I will always be with a lot of attention. I always started to see the squad when I enjoyed or when I see the squads I started to the squad balance, the positions, the age, the group what we have but there are three elements here which for me you have to be really aware.
“First of all, we have to see the age of the player, and then you have to see the salary of the player and the third you have to see the performance of the player. So if you have a over 26, 27-years-old you need attention.
“If his salary is high, you need attention and if he’s not performing, you’re dead. Let’s come back, if you have a player 27-years-old, 28-years-old, big salary, but he’s performing you can accept.
“What you cannot accept is if you have those three elements and one of them went over 28 you start to be uncomfortable, it’s better for you to move on because maybe this player is blocking someone younger as an asset to help you. So, when I came into Arsenal, when I see all the squads with all my respect, almost everyone was almost 26, 27, biggest salaries not performing.
“If you have those three elements, which club in the world want to come here and buy one of our players, no one. So how you deal with that situation when you have those situation in your hands, you have to be strong and sometimes you have to make decisions.
“So, or you go strong and try to make those decisions to let those players go or your project is going to take instead of three, four years it will take seven, eight, nine. Then unpopular decisions start to come, because most of the players watch, they have those elements sometimes in the club they a fan base, they have the media which love the players but for the club its not healthy to keep those players in that situation.”
I believe MA and Edu have simply tried to do (as instructed by the ownership) what’s been necessary financially to get the Arsenal back where it belongs. Without the spending, there’s little hope; but, without good on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch management by the hierarchy, the spending is almost as meaningless as many clubs (including Chelsea) have shown.
As far as Boehly is concerned, he’s primarily been able to get away with it at least in the short run by amortizing those ridiculously long term contracts.
Ultimately I believe his plan will only work if the players bring the club back to the top level. I don’t personally believe this will happen until he keeps his ego out of the dressing room and managerial matters. You have to make certain that the players know that what the manager says is what goes or else the manager loses respect and things go awry.
If his plan works, in hindsight it will be considered a masterstroke of resurrection. If not, how much did they say the club was worth?
Is there or has there ever been any manager at the Top that has never been a chequebook manager?
Even the mid table managers have to buy or want to spend given the opportunity.
Pretty much every manager in the league is a cheque book manager. It’s only because the likes of Klopp and Pep know how and when to sell, their overall net spend is not as bad looking as ours is.
We can’t sell for s*ite.
That Mikel Arteta is a checkbook manager is a hard fact that leaves no room for opinion.
It’s completely irrelevant regarding this fact that:
1. Other clubs have spent more than us.
2. That we have made progress than all of them.
3. That it was necessary to rebuild.
He is a checkbook manager simply because he doesn’t develop players he buys ready made players developed elsewhere.
A checkbook manager is an identity and I have never seen any manager so fitting of that identity than Arteta.
As an example if I smoke cigarettes I am a smoker that is a cold fact. If I say my neighbor smoke two more packets than me and I am healthier than him it still doesn’t change the fact that I am a smoker.
Is the gaffer a check book manager? That answer will depend on who you ask ?
It is said, for every point the Citizens earn, it has set them back over a whopping £600,000
There is no doubt our gaffer has been back to the hilt in the transfer market, critique will argue, never had they seen such support before, and one could go on that other’s before has done considerably better with far less resources.
The question maybe a provocating one, as the jury could be still out on this one, with all things considered 😉
I found it interesting that spurs and WHU were such big spenders over the last 2 years. The others would have been on my radar – particularly Utd and Chelsea
The fact is that City are blessed with many seasons of winning things and having a top man at the helm which allows them to buy expensive players when necessary, develop others and generally keep the situation rolling along very nicely.
I noted Utd who haven’t been stable or winning the important stuff have been profligate- like Chelsea. Bad owners and poor senior management unlike Abramovitch who was virtually Teflon coated and kept winning.
Without putting blame on any manager, but recognising that AW had a bad couple of years, Emery faring no better and Arteta learning on the job, it was a tough time. It’s also fair to add that the previous senior management team were also culpable for much of the issues and eventually the Kroenkes’ acted. I didn’t think it would take so long to climb back up the league. Judging by Arteta’s comments about the CL, I guess he didn’t expect it either. All three managers have had a role in this and I take the view that it was correct for the club to invest. Josh Kroenke clearly has confidence in Arteta and Edu and that is now paying dividends.
Isn’t it a case that like any business to thrive, careful and considered investment is necessary?