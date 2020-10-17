Is Arteta really giving Ozil a chance to rejoin the squad?

Possible light at the end of the tunnel for Ozil?
It seems as though there is a possible lifeline for Mesut Ozil if reports from The Mirror are to be believed.
Being left out of Arteta’s 25-man squad for the Europa League, and rumours that he will also be left out of the Premier League squad for the season, pretty much spells the end of the road for his career at Arsenal.
But it seems as though he has been thrown a lifeline. Arteta has given him a timeline of two months to prove himself in training in order to get himself back into the side.
About Ozil being left out, Arteta has said:
“[Ozil] has to respect that decision, try to train the best possible way, help the team as best he can and see what happens.”
As we see Ozil more and more in training and less in the games, does it mean that he still is failing to prove himself? Arteta was still pressed on why he left Ozil out but his answer was the same as always:
“Well he wasn’t the only one who’s not in the squad. It was a really difficult decision for me to make because to leave players out of the squad at that level where they know they cannot get involved is really tough. I don’t like it at all but the decision has to be made because we have a limit on foreign players and unfortunately we have to make that decision.”
I am sure there were other players that could have been left out instead of Ozil, but as he has been left out and now a chance seems to have been thrown his way let’s hope he manages to change the gaffers mind to include him in the team at some point.
So is there really a lifeline for Ozil or is it just a stunt by Arteta to get the press off his back and to stop asking questions on Ozil? Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Yes I believe there is a chance he will play in the near future but not today against City.
I’m hoping Liverpool beat Everton today as we do not want Everton to be the next Invincibles or the other unbeaten team, Villa🤣.
Everton Invincible, Declan… with Pickford in goal?! No chance 😂
A draw with a massive brawl that has red cards handed out like Christmas presents would a great result
😂😂 I’m all for that!!
Let’s wait until when we’re playing against Newcastle
PR stunt by Arteta.. Another politician……
He’s been given plenty of chances, but all the time he just not seem to be interested in what he’s been paid to do, even under different managers. Let’s just move on without Ozil. Let him enjoy one season of free wages, because that’s what he wants. Lets give chances to those who are eager to make positive contribution to the team
COASTING!
I read he has given Ozil 2 months deadline to revive his arsenal career
About right as the next transfer window opens in less than 10 weeks.
Even if Everton do not lose to Liverpool, I am sure we will beat them. By the way, I hope Louis is stable this time against City, not making the mistakes and the subsequent sending off when we played City the last time in the PL, way back in June. Of course with the complete backing of MA, he did a MOTM performance against City in the FA Cup semi finals, but he should be careful when he deals with the pace of Marez and Sterling. All in all expect a wonderful match with both teams going out to win. Up the Gunners!
Let Ozil add more enthusiasm in training; humble himself and. follow Arteta’s Guidelines and stop thinking that what he did during Wenger’s time will work during
Arteta’s. No!!! In football it rarely works that way.
This time every player must go back to defend as well as attack. That is Arteta’s way. And that is why he is no longer coceding too many goals. Why should Ozil be an exception now?
Ozil humble yourself and examine your
Conscience. Be more flexible.
