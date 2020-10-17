Is Arteta really giving Ozil a chance to rejoin the squad?

Possible light at the end of the tunnel for Ozil?

It seems as though there is a possible lifeline for Mesut Ozil if reports from The Mirror are to be believed.

Being left out of Arteta’s 25-man squad for the Europa League, and rumours that he will also be left out of the Premier League squad for the season, pretty much spells the end of the road for his career at Arsenal.

But it seems as though he has been thrown a lifeline. Arteta has given him a timeline of two months to prove himself in training in order to get himself back into the side.

About Ozil being left out, Arteta has said:

“[Ozil] has to respect that decision, try to train the best possible way, help the team as best he can and see what happens.”

As we see Ozil more and more in training and less in the games, does it mean that he still is failing to prove himself? Arteta was still pressed on why he left Ozil out but his answer was the same as always:

“Well he wasn’t the only one who’s not in the squad. It was a really difficult decision for me to make because to leave players out of the squad at that level where they know they cannot get involved is really tough. I don’t like it at all but the decision has to be made because we have a limit on foreign players and unfortunately we have to make that decision.”

I am sure there were other players that could have been left out instead of Ozil, but as he has been left out and now a chance seems to have been thrown his way let’s hope he manages to change the gaffers mind to include him in the team at some point.

So is there really a lifeline for Ozil or is it just a stunt by Arteta to get the press off his back and to stop asking questions on Ozil? Gooners?

Shenel Osman